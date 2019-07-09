Documents filed earlier this summer in the Carroll County Circuit Clerk’s office in Berryville state that tax debt owed by State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R–Berryville) has been paid off.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Huntsville School Board hires assistant superintendent
- Officials: new jail could cost more than one-cent tax increase
- Record earns 20-plus awards
- State: Ballinger tax debt satisfied
- County roads 8735, 5521 get state approval for overlay project
- Economic commission looks at state evaluation
- Ledbetter, Villines bid goodbye to county positions
- Huntsville Schools gets new biking team
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntsville Schools gets new biking team
- Officials: new jail could cost more than one-cent tax increase
- County roads 8735, 5521 get state approval for overlay project
- Giving credit to Madison County’s hardest workers
- State: Ballinger tax debt satisfied
- Independence Day events planned
- Ledbetter, Villines bid goodbye to county positions
- Record earns 20-plus awards
- Unlocking the veteran suicide crisis
- City looking to add jobs, economic growth through industrial park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.