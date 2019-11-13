Eagles repeat as 4A champs

Jacob Braswell and Tanner Barbee finished 1-2 and the Huntsville boys cross-country team won its second straight state title last weekend at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
Braswell, a junior who finished second last year at state, won Saturday’s race with a time of 16:53.4. Barbee, a senior, finished second at 17:23.1.
Senior Jett Loenneke finished in 12th place for the Eagles. Freshman Mark Barksdale was 29th, classmate Alex Cornelison was 31st, junior Oscar Martinez-Cruz was 46th and sophomore Matthew Sisk was 68th.
Huntsville finished with 68 points, followed by De Queen (107), Valley View (119), Batesville (170), Farmington (182), Pea Ridge (188), Pulaski Academy (253), Heber Springs (270), Monticello (284) and Berryville (306).
Coach Kaleb Houston said Saturday’s winning margin was a pleasant surprise.
“It was awesome. I was expecting us to do well but I wasn’t expecting us to go out there and beat the runner-up by 41 points,” Houston said.
The second-year head coach was especially impressed with Barbee.
“Tanner came on the last three races of the year, had a really good meet, got second overall. Jacob, he did what I expected him to do, went out there and got first. He really came on. I was proud of him. That was his first one to win first-place overall. Last year he got second, so I knew he was hungry to get first.”
Houston said the Eagles did well despite only having seven healthy runners.
“We only had eight senior high boys and one was hurt, so we only had seven of them running. It was a small team but it was a talented team.”
Freshmen played a key part of this year’s team. Last year they ran two miles, but this year had to run three-mile races with the varsity.
“Alex and Mark and Luke [Jones] had really good seasons last year. Luke unfortunately got hurt this year, but Alex and Mark stepped up and filled some big shoes as freshmen running on a senior high team,” he said.
“Matthew Sisk joined our team and he was a really good addition for us. Then we got Oscar and Jacob are just juniors, so they’re coming back next year. It’s a special group. To do that back-to-back is a pretty special thing. I was just happy to be a part of it.”
Houston said when he realized the Eagles were claiming the top two spots it was special, indeed.
“I expected Jacob to be up there, but when I saw Tanner up there I was like, ‘oh my goodness.’ When two of your guys are in first and second, as long as you have a good, strong group behind them, we’ve got a great chance to win,” he said.
“It was a little bit of a relief to see Tanner that far up. I was proud of him.”
Leading up the state finals, a computer-simulated race had Huntsville finishing third behind De Queen and Valley View.
“That meant it gave us motivation and fire because they were like, ‘What, you’re picking us third after winning the state last year?’ And no respect. It was a little bit of motivation. They were excited. They knew they were better than what they were predicted to do,” he said.
“Winning by 41 points, that was like no doubt we won, for sure.”
Houston said once Braswell and Barbee finished, the championship would come down to the next group of runners.
“My group of three, which was Alex, Mark and Oscar, they were pushing their group of three. So that was what really decided it. Having those two that far up and then Jett right there, then our group of three coming up on their three gave us the edge.”
Houston said winning two state titles in his first two years as head coach has some people talking.
“People are telling me to retire. Retire undefeated,” the young coach said with a laugh. “No, it’s awesome. I inherited a very talented team and they’re great kids and they work hard. [We’re] starting some tradition in cross country and just trying to keep it rolling. It’s exciting to be a part of it, for sure. I’m real blessed.”
Huntsville’s home course is near Mitchusson Park, a course that includes hills.
“Our course is one of the hardest I think in the state of Arkansas, then a lot of the northwest Arkansas courses we run are hills, then down there it’s a little more flat, so I think that gives a little bit of an edge.”
Houston said, “Something in the water in Huntsville, I guess.”
This year’s team will lose seniors Barbee and Loenneke.
“You only lose two, but you are losing two really good ones. Not just good runners [but] good kids, good leaders.”
As for Braswell, Houston said the junior is special.
“The sky’s the limit for him. I know he’s already thinking about next year,” he said. “He just wants to win. He wants to go out there and get first whenever he can. I expect him to keep getting better and stronger and faster.”
And what about a three-peat?
“As long as we can stay healthy I think we’ll be a contender next year,” Houston said. “It’s really hard to go three times in a row. It’s really hard to go twice in a row. It’s hard to win one, really, but to go back-to-back is really special.”
Houston was assisted by Marcus Haynes this year.
In the girls 4A competition, Lauren Rogers led the Lady Eagles with a 66th-place finish. Also running were Cora Copeland, Ingrid Kirk, Gladys Braswell and Searsha Chambers.
Katie Greene of Elkins finished sixth in the Class 3A girls race with a time of 21:26.40. The Lady Elks finished in fifth with 134 points.
Kingslee Kestner was 16th for Elkins. Also running were Jealousy Campbell, Faith Caler, Ashley Brink and Lena Gaspar.
For the Elkins boys, Anthony Tramonte finished 13th as the Elks finished in ninth overall. Also running for the Elks were Andrew Combs, Tyler King, Gage Campbell, Halen Mixon and Zach Hoolihan.
St. Paul boys who ran in the Class 1-2A State Meet were Alex Flemming, Matt Schmidt and Ethan Stark. Girls who ran were Destinee Stark, Nolva Cousins, Trinity Davis, Tristen Perry and Emily Cousins.
