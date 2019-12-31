Lady Eagles play in Florida tourney

The Huntsville Lady Eagles traveled to Orlando, Fla., the day after Christmas to play in the KSA Events Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Eagles started Red Bracket play last Friday against the Iowa Lady Yellowjackets from Louisiana. Huntsville took control with a 10-3 third quarter for a 47-34 victory. Josie Sisk paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points with Paige Bennett also finishing in double figures with 12.
Emily Buchanan had 5 points, Hannah Born 4, Abbi Slaughter 3, and Addisyn Routh, Carlie Howerton and Kendra Poor 2 each.
Huntsville played in the bracket semifinals this past Saturday against the South Fayette Lady Lions from McDonald, Pa. The Lady Lions won the matchup by a 39-31 count. The Lady Eagles finished with a third-place contest Monday against Barberton, Ohio. Barberton came out on top 37-22.
Huntsville (3-12, 0-1) steps back into action Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they host the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers (5-7, 0-1) in a 4A-1 Conference ballgame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.