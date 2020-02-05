Lady Eagles split conference games

The Huntsville Lady Eagles (6-17, 3-5) hosted the state ranked Farmington Lady Cardinals (21-3, 8-0) in a 4A-1 Conference matchup last Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals were in control from the start in a 68-28 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Farmington tallied 19 of the first 21 points in the contest to effectively put the game on ice early on.
Tanna Wilson scored 13 points to lead the Lady Eagles followed by Josie Sisk with 6, Paige Bennett 5, and Kynlee Maupin 4. The Lady Cardinals had four players finish in double figures led by Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey with 14 points each.
Huntsville finished last week by going on the road to take on the Shiloh Christian Lady Saints (8-16, 0-8). The Lady Eagles took charge in the last 5:00 of the game to take a 42-33 conference victory.
The first quarter was an extremely close one that saw two ties and six different lead changes. The Lady Eagles scored 7 out of the last 10 points in the stanza to take a 15-12 edge.
Huntsville led by as many as eight points early in the second period before Shiloh pulled back to within two. The Lady Eagles finished the half with a 6-1 streak and carried a 26-19 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Saints came back in a low scoring third quarter by outpointing the Lady Eagles 8-2. Huntsville still held on to the lead at 28-27 going into the fourth.
After the game was tied at 30-all, Huntsville went on a 7-0 run to post the Lady Eagles to a lead it would not give up.
“We played well enough to win,” said Lady Eagle Coach Greg McCone. “I was pleased with how we ran our offense and our defense was pretty good but they beat us on the drive a couple of times.”
Sisk led Huntsville with 16 points followed by Wilson with 11, Maupin 7, Kendra Poor and Addisyn Routh 3 each, and Emily Buchanan 2. Acie Thurlby paced the Lady Saints with 17 points.
The win guarantees the Lady Eagles with at least the third seed from the East Division to the upcoming 4A-1 District Tournament.
Huntsville will host the Harrison Lady Goblins (21-1, 7-0) for Colors Day Friday. The Lady Eagles will be on the road next Tuesday to play the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks (16-6, 3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.