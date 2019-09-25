Elkins shuts out Eagles 35-0

Junior quarterback Kain Johnson ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more last Friday as Elkins shut out Huntsville 35-0 in nonconference football action.
The Elks improved to 2-1 on the year while the Eagles fell to 1-2.
Johnson had 16 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns and connected on 11-of-17 passes for 264 yards and three scores. The Elks had 223 yards in the first half, with Johnson accounting for 188.
Junior Trevor Shumate had five catches for 129 yards for Elkins while classmate Josh Allan had three catches for 90 yards. Allan caught a 51-yard touchdown pass while junior Cody Drummond had TD catches of 3 and 34 yards.
Elkins has just two seniors on this year’s team.
The Elkins defense held Huntsville to just 148 yards total offense. Junior tailback Slayter Watkins, who rushed for over 180 yards and four touchdowns the week before, was held to 28 yards on 11 carries against the Elks.
The Eagles lost their junior quarterback, Brooks Wiggins, after a hard hit early in the game. Coach Matt Williams said Wiggins was examined over the weekend and had a computed tomography (CT) scan, which came back clear. His injury was classified as a Grade 1 concussion.
“He will probably only miss one week. He has to go through all the concussion protocol,” Williams said.
Sophomore quarterback Braden Carter took over and completed 9-of-19 attempts for 54 yards.
With Watkins kept in check, Justin Reynolds did rush for 64 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles.
“I’m proud of Braden,” Williams said after the loss.
“That’s a tough situation, especially for a sophomore quarterback to be in. I thought he handled himself really, really well. He did a good job. I can’t say enough about him. Any quarterback that has to come in off the bench like that, especially being a sophomore, he did a very good job and kept his poise.”
The Elks knew to put several defenders close to the line of scrimmage in an effort to stop the Eagles’ running game, Williams said.
“It’s no secret right now if you watch film of us that our strength is running the ball. They were basically putting a bunch of people in the box and manning us up and taking our RPOs away,” he said, referring to Run Pass Options.
“Early on our RPO were there and then when you have to make the quarterback change and all that. Once we did that they started loading the box putting everybody in the box and manning us up ... basically now it’s old smash-mouth football. You’ve got man on man.”
Despite the loss, Williams said, “We did some good things but obviously ... Elkins is a good, physical team, [I] can’t take anything away from them.”
Huntsville also had a number of personal foul penalties called, and once had 29 yards for two penalties on a kickoff return.
“We lost our cool there a couple of times. We can’t do that. We’ve got to keep our cool,” he said.
“I love these kids to death. They want to do well, they want to play hard and they want to succeed. It was just a tough night. We’ll get better. I believe in those kids. I told them I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world and we’re just going to keep plugging (away).”
Huntsville sophomore Tucker Bradley had a tackle for a loss, as did junior P.J. Johnson. Senior Colby Shepherd and junior Logan Whittmore combined for a TFL.
Johnson opened the scoring with 6:15 left in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drummond. He passed to Drummond for the 8-0 lead.
Johnson scored from a yard out with 9:22 left in the second quarter. His pass to Allan made the score 16-0. He then found Allan over the middle for a 51-yard TD strike with 1:25 left before half. His conversion pass failed, but Elkins led 22-0 at intermission.
With 3:38 left in the third quarter, Johnson found Drummond on a 34-yard TD strike. The extra-point kick was blocked and Elkins led 28-0.
Johnson scored from 6 yards out with 8:23 left in the game. Shumate’s kick made the final 35-0.
On Friday, Huntsville will open 5A West Conference play with a trip to Greenbrier (2-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Elkins will host Waldron (0-3) in the 4A-4 opener beginning at 7 p.m.
Huntsville and Elkins next season both will be members of the 4A-1 Conference.
• • •
Elkins beat Huntsville 46-16 in junior high action last Thursday. Elkins won the 7th-grade game 22-12.
This Thursday, the Junior Eagles will host Gentry, beginning with the 7th-graders at 6 p.m.
