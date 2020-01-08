Eagles start second half at 9-4

Note: The Eagles beat Prairie Grove 47-45 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Huntsville Eagles finished the first half of their 2019-2020 basketball season with a 9-4 record that included a runner-up finish at the Tony Chachere’s Classic at Farmington and a third-place trophy from the Neosho Holiday Classic.
“I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve progressed,” said second-year Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick.
“We have been shooting the ball well. Also, we have been working on trying to get to the basket and pulling up to hit the 15-foot jumper. I’ve also been pleased with our defense so far.”
The Eagles have 12 games remaining on their regular schedule, with 10 of those being 4A-1 Conference matchups. Myrick wants the team to maintain the same intensity he has seen during the first half of the year.
“We need to make sure we’re still playing that physical defense and holding teams under 50 points,” Myrick said.
“On top of that, we need to keep getting better offensively and growing as a team.”
Huntsville hosted the Prairie Grove Tigers Tuesday. The Eagles will host the Shiloh Christian Saints this Friday before going on the road next Tuesday for a non-conference contest against the Valley Springs Tigers.
The Eagles, Harrison and Pea Ridge all have 1-0 records in the 4A-1 Conference.
Gravette is 2-1 and Farmington 1-1, while Prairie Grove, Berryville, Gentry and Shiloh Christian are winless in the league.
Gentry is 13-2 overall while Berryville sits at 11-4. Harrison is 9-9 overall while Pea Ridge is 9-4, Gravette 9-5, Farmington 8-5, Prairie Grove 6-7 and Shiloh 7-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.