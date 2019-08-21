Eagles gearing up for Green Forest scrimmage

The Eagles football team is hoping to get back to full strength before heading to Green Forest next week for a scrimmage.
Senior Triston Woodruff and junior Chase Dacanay are being held out with shoulder injuries. They were scheduled to have MRIs earlier this week.
Junior Cade Lindsey broke a hand but is practicing in a cast. Senior transfer Hunter Cornelison, who started at linebacker in Springdale last year, hurt his knee this summer playing baseball and had surgery. He said last Friday that doctors are projecting an October return to the field.
“We’re down to 35 [players],” head coach Matt Williams said last Friday. “Of course, you’d like to have more but this is a great group. They’re practicing hard.
“We probably had a better two weeks of practice than we’ve had in a long time. It’s mainly just the enthusiasm. The enthusiasm is better. I really like how they’re practicing and what they’re doing.”
Williams said Woodruff had a very good team camp in Branson.
“Triston was really, really good for us at [the] Branson camp. He was probably our second best D-lineman coming out of camp. If not, he was right up there with our best,” he said. “It hurts to lose him, but we’d rather not have him now than not have him in September. Hopefully he’ll be back and ready to go when it comes around to that.”
Williams said it will take a few more weeks to get more players back.
“We’re still not at full strength yet but we’re getting there,” he said. “We feel like we’ve got some good linemen. I think we have more depth than last year at linemen. Still, when you lose two like that, it puts us in a little bit of a bind.
“[We] finally got [senior] Hunter Vanderpool from [U.S. Army] Boot Camp. We’re glad to have him back. That’s going to be a big boost for us, too ... if we get Woodruff and Dacanay back, we’ll be in really good shape.”
Williams said he and the other coaches have been trying to stress how important it is to focus, even on the little things.
“We preach to them about the little things and doing everything right and focusing on those things they may not think are important, but they are. They take coaching pretty well so we’re happy with where we are,” he said.
The Eagles have to replace a kicker and punter lost to graduation last year.
“Oscar [Martinez-Cruz] right now is doing a great job of place kicking and kicking extra points and field goals,” Williams said. “Riley Robinson is probably the second kicker right now, doing a really good job. Slater (Watkins) is our punter. We feel like we’ve got some decent legs.”
The team has just 9 or 10 sophomores on this year’s squad.
“You want them to have success right now and I think we will have some success because that’s such a good group of guys in there, and they’re really working hard and you want those guys to have success,” Williams said. “But we’ve got to build it from down here – seventh grade and above. We don’t have as many sophomores as we would like to have from the ninth-grade bunch last year, but the ones that we have are doing a good job.”
One sophomore has been working at running back, wide receiver and linebacker.
“Tucker Bradley’s going to play. He’s going to have to play. He’s a really good athlete,” Williams said. “He wants to learn. He’s all over the place. He goes full speed. He’s going to definitely help us and we’ve got to have him. Braden Carter’s our backup quarterback. If it comes a situation where we have to play him, I feel confident in playing him.”
Williams said of his 10th-graders, “are they ready to play on Friday night? Not necessarily, but they’re getting there.”
Williams has spoken with a couple of coaches about team numbers this year. He said Harrison has about 75-80 out while Clarksville is in the 60s.
“I know people all over the state are dealing with the numbers situation. We just really need to get more people,” he said. “I tell them, ‘tell people how much fun you’re having.’ Who we’ve got is who we’ve got, and we’re happy with who we’ve got.
“If this is all we have, we’re good with it.”
The 2019 5A conference schedule will be a tough one for the Eagles. Next season, they will go back to Class 4A.
“There’s no easy games for us and I’ve told them that,” Williams said. “We need to treat it like there are no ‘gimme-games.’ Every game’s going to be a challenge. We need to believe and know that we can compete and we can win.
“You’re going to have all these people out there telling you you can’t win in the 5A. If we start listening to that and believing that, then we’re done. If you handle yourself right and keep working hard like you’ve been working and we stay away from injuries, then we can beat anybody. We really and truly can.”
Williams said the Eagles have been stressing physical play during practice, though it comes with the risk of injuries.
“If we’re going to play physical and be physical, we’ve got to practice physical,” he said. “If we’re going to play and be able to play with these people, which I know we can, we’ve got to practice that way. You’ve just got to do it in moderation. We can’t go out and beat ourselves up for two hours.”
The football team and other fall students and athletes will be introduced on Friday during Pride Night at Eagle Stadium. The Eagles will hold their annual Maroon and White Game following the introductions.
The Eagles on Aug. 27 will travel to Green Forest for a scrimmage. The junior high will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7.
The Eagles will open the 2019 varsity season on Sept. 6 at Gentry, then they will host Berryville and Elkins in two more nonconference games.
