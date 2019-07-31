Huntsville Eagles football practice will begin Monday, according to head coach Matt Williams.
The varsity will practice all week from 4-6 p.m. Junior high and seventh grade will practice from 6:30-8 p.m.
The seventh-graders will have that schedule Monday-Thursday, Williams said. The varsity and junior high will practice Monday-Friday.
The Eagles attended a team camp Wednesday and Thursday in Branson, Mo.
Teams the first three days of practice cannot do so in full pads. After three days, the teams will practice with pads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.