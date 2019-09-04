The Huntsville cross country teams took part in a practice meet last Thursday at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
The Huntsville varsity boys are the defending Class 4A state champions.
Head coach Kaleb Houston said he was pleased with the practice meet.
“Senior high boys and girls looked strong and junior high ran hard,” Houston said. “[We’re] looking to continue to improve. Kids are hungry and want to do well.”
Junior Jacob Braswell, who finished second in last year’s state meet, ran 17:35 at ATU. Senior Jett Loenneke ran 18:03 while freshman Mark Barksdale recorded a 19:33. Freshman Alex Cornelison recorded a 19:42, junior Oscar Martinez-Cruz a 19:50 and sophomore Mathew Sisk a 21:30. Freshman Luke Jones ran 22:58 while senior Tanner Barbee ran a 22:36.
Freshman Gladys Braswell recorded a 22:30 for the senior high girls, followed by junior Bobbie Johnson’s 23:31. Sophomore Lauren Rogers ran a 24:12, junior Cora Copeland had a 26:15 and senior Ingrid Kirk ran 26:43. Sophomore Brinley Morgan ran 27:42.
Arlis Barksdale ran a 16:55 for the junior high boys, followed by Jayden Hoskins with a 17:36 and Jaxson Ferguson with a 17:37. Kyle Fritts, Evan Moore, Ethan Pitts and Matthew Devick also ran for the junior boys.
The cross country teams will run in Elkins on Saturday and Siloam Springs on Sept. 14.
Other races this season will take place at the Shiloh Saints Invitational in Springdale on Sept. 21, University of the Ozarks Invitational in Clarksville on Sept. 24, Berryville Bobcat Back 40 on Sept. 28, the Chile Pepper in Fayetteville on Oct. 5, the Bomber Invite in Mountain Home on Oct. 18, at Prairie Grove on Oct. 15 and The Huntsville Invitational on Oct. 22.
The 4A-1 District will be held at Prairie Grove on Oct. 29, with the state meet in Hot Springs on Nov. 9.
