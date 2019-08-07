Eagles begin fall football practice

The Huntsville Eagles opened fall football practice on Monday.
The varsity will practice all week from 4-6 p.m. Junior high and seventh grade will practice from 6:30-8 p.m. The seventh-graders will practice through Thursday while the junior high and varsity teams will practice through Friday.
Teams in Arkansas could not practice in full pads the first three days this week.
Head coach Matt Williams and assistant coaches ran the Eagles through a variety of conditioning drills Monday while working on offense and defense.
“Today was a really good day,” Williams said about Monday. “There was a lot of energy and excitement. The team handled everything really well. They are anxious to work and get better. I’m looking forward to another great day tomorrow.”
The Eagles last week attended a team camp in Branson, Mo.
“It was good. The kids competed hard and are getting better every day,” Williams said. “We are finding out a lot about personnel. We have a lot to work on and we’re not game ready yet, but we will get there.”
The Eagles last season finished 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the 5A West. They beat Gentry and Berryville but lost to Elkins in nonconference games. Huntsville will move to the 4A-1 Conference in 2020 and 2021.
Huntsville will open the 2019 season at Gentry on Friday, Sept. 6.
