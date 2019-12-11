Lady Eagles fall to Siloam, Gravette

The Huntsville Lady Eagles hosted teams from Western Benton County in a pair of games last week.
The Lady Eagles played the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers last Tuesday. The Lady Panthers took charge in the third quarter on the way to a 39-28 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Huntsville led 11-4 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter on balanced scoring from Paige Bennett, Josie Sisk, Grace Mayes and Kendra Poor. The final 10 minutes of the first half belonged to Siloam Springs with a 10-3 run of their own to even the game at 14-all going into the locker room.
Bennett gave the Lady Eagles their final lead of the game, 18-17, with consecutive jump shots in the first 90 seconds of the third stanza. The Lady Panthers then tallied the next 14 points to put the lead into double figures for good.
Sisk led Huntsville in scoring with 10 points followed by Bennett with 8, Poor 6, and Mayes and Madison Phillips 2 each.
Huntsville entertained the Gravette Lady Lions in a non-conference contest last Friday. The Lady Lions led by junior guard Shylee Morrison took command in the middle two quarters for a 62-31 road victory.
It was back and forth early on with three ties and two lead changes in the first six minutes of the matchup. Gravette scored the last 6 points of the opening quarter for a 17-11 advantage.
The Lady Lions outscored Huntsville 16-4 in the first 5:30 of the second period before settling in for a 35-18 halftime margin.
Gravette put the game on ice with an 18-5 streak in the third to put the sportsmanship timing rule into effect for the final quarter.
“I really thought we played better than we had been,” commented Coach McCone. “We didn’t turn the ball over as much but we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.”
Sisk was Huntsville’s leading scorer with 10 points followed by Carlie Howerton with 7, Mayes 6, Phillips and Emily Buchanan 3 each, and Kynlee Maupin 2.
Morrison for the Lady Lions led all scorers with 35 points, followed by Lizzy Ellis with 12.
“We had trouble with Morrison,” added McCone. “She is a great player.”
The Lady Eagles (1-5) start play in the Crabtree Invitational in Bentonville Thursday against the host Bentonville Lady Tigers.
Huntsville will be back home next Tuesday, Dec. 17, playing the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks.
