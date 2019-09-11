Lady Eagles split with Elkins in Classic

The Huntsville volleyball team took part in the Alma Classic last Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (1-7-1) split with Elkins 25-23 and 23-25. Prairie Grove (4-2-1) beat Huntsville 25-16 and 25-14, Alma (2-4-1) beat the Lady Eagles 25-11 and 25-14, and West Fork (3-4) beat Huntsville 25-15 and 25-11.
Paige Bennett and Ransom Herring each had 12 kills on Saturday. Herring lead the serve-receive percentage for the day and also had 28 digs, according to coach Staci Williamson.
Morgan Shackelford lead the team in assists while April Hawpe had seven aces and 31 digs.
“It was nice to get a win against Elkins,” Williamson said.
“We started off the day playing great and had the most kills in a match than we have had all year. We didn’t come out with as many wins as we would like, but we saw moments of improvement throughout the day.”
Williamson added, “We had a chance to play Prairie Grove who we will play for a conference game on Tuesday.”
Ransom Herring was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Last Thursday, Berryville downed Huntsville 3-0 in the Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Lady Bobcats won 25-17, 25-18 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles fell to 0-3 on the year.
Last Tuesday, Rogers Heritage beat Huntsville 3-0. Heritage won 25-7, 25-12 and 25-12.
Hawpe led the Lady Eagles with 10 digs. Shackelford, Kinley Bennett, Kynlee Maupin, Emily Moore, Herring and Paige Bennett each had a block assist.
Heritage won the junior varsity match 25-12 and 25-7 and the junior high games 25-19, 16-25 and 16-14.
The Lady Eagles played at Prairie Grove on Tuesday. On Thursday Huntsville will visit Shiloh Christian in Springdale.
Huntsville will host the seventh-grade jamboree this weekend.
Next week the Lady Eagles will travel to Ozark on Monday, a game originally scheduled for Sept. 17. The next home game will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, against Harrison.
