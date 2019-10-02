Farmington downs Lady Eagles

Farmington downed Huntsville 3-0 in 4A-1 volleyball action last Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (11-1-1, 6-0) won 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10. The Lady Eagles fell to 2-12-1 overall and 1-5 in conference.
Ransom Herring had five kills and 13 digs while Paige Bennett had six kills, eight digs, two aces and three block assists for the Lady Eagles.
April Hawpe had 16 digs while Kinley Bennett had one ace and 15 assists, according to coach Staci Williamson.
Huntsville’s junior A team lost 25-20 and 25-23 while the junior varsity lost 25-11 and 29-27.
Farmington won the seventh-grade game 25-9 and 25-9.
In the junior A game for Huntsville, Ellie Harriman had two aces, Alison Foster had one ace and two kills, and Alissa Pillow had two kills.
The Lady Eagles beat Gentry (3-7, 0-6) 3-2 last Tuesday in 4A-1 Conference action.
Huntsville won 27-25, 8-25, 21-25, 25-22 and 16-14.
“It was great to get our first conference win over Gentry,” Williamson said. “We knew going into this game that we were the better team and if we played to our potential, we would come out with the W.”
Williamson said the Lady Eagles executed on their game plan.
“We wanted to focus on being aggressive on serving and hitting and take advantage of anything easy that Gentry sent our way. We did a good job of finding the holes on the court and also limiting our errors.”
Huntsville made mistakes, but stayed focused.
“We had moments where we struggled and started making mistakes which showed in set two,” Williamson said. “Our team did a great job of forgetting their mistakes and showing resiliency through the remainder of the match.
“In set five we were down 9-14, but played smart and aggressive and let Gentry make the mistakes instead of us,” she said.
“We went on a seven-point run and ended up winning 16-14. I was very proud of our girls tonight in how they played and not giving up.”
Huntsville hosted Gravette on Tuesday, and will host Shiloh Christian on Thursday. On Oct. 8 the team will host Dig Pink versus Eureka Springs.
