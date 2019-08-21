The Huntsville boys cross country team will try to win its second straight state title this fall, with a trio of runners leading the way.
“We’ve got some guys returning,” said head coach Kaleb Houston last week. “We lost one of our starting best five so we’ve got some talent, but it’s always hard to go back-to-back. They’re confident and they’re ready, so I’m excited for them.”
The Lady Eagles could be competitive, as well, if they can avoid injuries which hurt the team a year ago, Houston said.
Last year, the Huntsville boys finished with 43 points to win its first-ever state title. De Queen (61), Pea Ridge (134), Berryville (135) and Harrison (185) rounded out the top five.
The Eagles finished third in 2017 and second the year before.
The Eagles lost Colton Edens to graduation. Edens was fourth at the state meet a year ago.
Junior Jacob Braswell finished second a year ago as a sophomore, running a 17:30.1 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
“I think it’s going to happen,” Braswell said about the team repeating as champions. “It’s going to be hard, but we’re going to pull through.”
Senior Jett Loenneke was seventh at the state meet while classmate Tanner Barbee was 10th.
In addition, freshmen Luke Jones, Alex Cornelison and Mark Barksdale ran very well in junior high a year ago.
“I’ve got three that should come up and be able to contribute in senior high,” Houston said. “They were pretty strong as eighth-graders last year. I’ve got some new ones that I added to the team, too.”
Barbee said De Queen could be one of the top teams in the state.
“They lost a lot of seniors but they’re going to have a lot of freshmen come up,” he said. Braswell said, “but those freshmen are fresh meat. Without Hector [Hernandez], we’re putting them in the ground.” Hernandez graduated after a stellar senior season.
Assistant coach Marcus Aynes said DeQueen is “a traditional power.”
Loenneke, who transferred from Fayetteville before school started last year, added, “it’s our last year to win anything. We’ve got to do it.”
Barbee toward the end of last season suffered with stomach problems, something he said isn’t an issue before this year.
“My stomach problems are gone but I have some breathing problems. They’re starting to sort out a little bit. It should be a good season,” he said.
Barbee said the three veteran runners and the three freshmen have to come together as a team.
“If you are not close, you are not going to win. We’ve always been trying to get closer as a team,” he said.
The team will attend a practice meet the end of August at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
“We need to just get a good pack at Arkansas Tech and just see how we work together,” Barbee said.
Braswell, who began running cross country in seventh grade, said the sport isn’t for everyone. Runners have to be disciplined even during the summer, putting in hours of road work.
He said having to face teammates can be a motivation.
“The guilt of saying you didn’t run today is just terrible,” he said. “Wanting the ring so bad is what makes you want to go for it.”
Barbee, who began cross country in the ninth grade, said the team had a special technique during practice last year.
“Every 800, we’d switch off. Someone else will go ahead so that would be really good for helping us,” he said. “Instead of someone leading it the whole time, we’d switch and it makes it a little easier if you’re not leading. It’s a lot of pressure that comes off you.”
Loenneke, who began cross country in eighth grade, said this year’s team needs to push itself, along with their coach.
“We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to push coach. If we have four 800s, we ask him to do five. We just gotta push it,” he said.
Houston, in his second year as head coach, said the Lady Eagles could be competitive if they can stay healthy.
“I’ve got some good numbers in girls this year. Four are returning from last year and hopefully [we’re] moving a couple up, too,” he said.
Senior Eva Miranda returns after a 15th-place showing in the Class 4A girls race last year. She finished sixth at the 4A-1 District meet held in Huntsville.
Houston said injuries hurt the Lady Eagles last year.
“That’s what plagued us last year. I had two of them get hurt. Bobbie Johnson and Lauren Rogers got hurt last year. If we can keep them healthy I think they’ve got a good chance to be successful this year,” he said during a practice last week.
Right after speaking to the Lady Eagles’ season last year, Houston saw Braswell, Loenneke and Barbee come into view after running on the course at Mitchusson Park.
“This is what makes us good. They just get up here and they do it,” he said. “You’ve got to do it on your own and it’s going to show if you haven’t been doing it on your own. If you haven’t done anything all summer and we start practice, it’s going to show.”
The teams have been practicing for two weeks. Houston said he would prefer more practice time, but the teams will be ready for the Russellville meet.
“When school starts, you’ve just got to hit the ground running,” he said.
The team has been working on long distances, speed distances and step-ups, where a runner begins with a 200-meter sprint, then goes to a 400, 800 and ends with 1,600 meters.
Houston said it’s hard to judge other teams at this stage because many will bring up freshmen, while others may have transfers to their district.
Houston said the freshmen will be challenged to go from 2-mile events to 3 miles for the varsity level.
“That’s a big change. Mark and Luke and Alex as eighth graders were running like 10-minute 2-miles, which is really fast,” Houston said.
Jones won the Huntsville Invitational for Classes 1-4 junior high teams a year ago. Cornelison finished fifth with Barksdale in 12th. Gladys Braswell finished 12th as an eighth-grader for the girls.
