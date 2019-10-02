Fancher takes part in state golf tournament

Huntsville Lady Eagle golfer Kathryn Fancher last week qualified for the girls Class 4A State Golf Tournament in Harrison.
Fancher, a junior, shot a 107 at the 4A-1 District Tournament held last week in Harrison. The state tournament was scheduled for Tuesday of this week, also at the Harrison Country Club, which plays at 6,066 yards. Golfers had a practice round on Monday.
Fancher was the fourth of four girls who qualified as individuals, just two shots ahead of the fifth-place golfer. She had to wait for the official notice that she had qualified for state.
“That [waiting] was probably 30 or 40 minutes. I was just super anxious that whole time. It was nerve-racking,” Fancher said while at Oakridge Golf Course last Friday.
The Huntsville girls finished the district tournament with a team total of 365. Harrison won the district with a 266, followed by Farmington (305). The top two teams qualified for the state tournament.
The Huntsville boys finished eighth with a 365. Farmington won the district with a 238, followed by Harrison (248).
Fancher’s sister Halle was a senior when the Huntsville girls finished third at the 2017 state match. Last year, Emma Coger qualified for the state match as an individual.
“My first round, because there was going to be a rain delay, so at first we were only going to play 9 holes and my first round was the best round of my life. I was doing good,” she said about shooting 50 on the front nine.
“The second round, it got bad. I think I got mental, but I powered through it and it was a good score for me.”
Huntsville golf coach Tyler Trumbo said Fancher’s game improved thanks to her individual work.
“She worked really hard last summer to improve her game and it shows by her making the state tournament,” Trumbo said.
“If she keeps working hard, she could make a run as district champion next year. Her dad [Shannon] knows a lot about golf swings and has helped her get more consistent this year. [I] can’t wait to see what she does in the state tournament.”
Fancher said it definitely is an advantage that the state will be shot at the same course as the district.
“It’s going to be a big learning experience for me as a golfer. I’m nervous but I think I’m going to go in prepared. I’m ready,” Fancher said.
“I’ve played that course for two years now, so I know it pretty good.”
Fancher said one aspect of her game needs to improve.
“My putting, definitely. Here the greens are pretty slow. But there I just three-putted and had to get used to those greens. If I can get that down, I’ll be doing good,” Fancher said. The greens in Harrison are elevated and sloping, she said.
“I’m just so nervous about my putting.” Fancher said her best 18-hole score ever was 100. “If you think about it too much, that’s where I go wrong and it just gets in my head. [I’m] trying to have good thoughts.”
One aspect of her game, however, is doing well.
“Definitely more my driver is going awesome. I’ve been doing pretty good with my driver. My 4 hybrid is probably my best club,” she said of a hybrid club between a driver and an iron. Fancher said her sister Halle was excited when she got the news about Kathryn qualifying for the state.
“Right after I texted her and she was like ‘I’m so proud of you.’ She’s going to come watch. I’m real excited.”
The Fancher sisters didn’t play together on the Huntsville team.
“Last year I really enjoyed it. I played all summer and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll join the golf team’ and now it’s my favorite. I love it.”
Fancher also plays on the Huntsville girls soccer team.
Fancher has played golf since the sixth grade.
“Golf has been in my family forever. My dad has always played, then Halle joined and she got pretty good. So I really started in the sixth grade, playing with them and having fun. Last year was when I, I was like OK, I want to play.” Fancher agreed with her coach that playing last summer helped her game.
“We played about every day, the team, and I’ve been taking lessons from someone in Springdale, so that helped a lot. I think I’ve grown over the last year.” Getting to play in the state tournament may be nerve-racking, but Fancher said she is looking forward to it.
“I’m so excited. I just wish our whole team got to go.”
Fancher is the daughter of Shannon and Melissa Fancher.
Trumbo said Tuesday that Fancher shot a 111 at state, which he said was “about in the middle of the pack.” He said Fancher gained great experience for next year.
