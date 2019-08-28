Football coach expects two linemen to return soon

First-year head football coach Matt Williams had some good news to report last week on the injury front.
Senior lineman Tristyn Woodruff and junior Chase Dacanay appear headed back to the team after shoulder injuries had them on the sideline.
“Tristyn actually got good news. He’s going to be back,” Williams said. “We’ve got to get him a brace. He can’t really do any contact until he wears a brace, which we should have in here Monday or Tuesday. We should have him hopefully by Gentry [on Sept. 6].”
Woodruff also will have special exercises to strengthen his shoulder.
About Dacanay, Williams said, “I expect him to be fine, too, unless I just totally get a surprise somewhere.”
“That’s really good news,” Williams added. “We’ll be back to hopefully full strength by Gentry.”
The Eagles were scheduled to have their Maroon and White game last Friday, but it was canceled after heavy rains on Thursday. They were scheduled to scrimmage at Green Forest on Tuesday.
“I hate it for the kids,” Williams said of the canceled scrimmage. “It’s a night to go out and they’re going to put their new uniforms on and go out there to be seen. They were fired up. I told them hopefully this will make them more fired up for Tuesday.”
Williams said last Friday’s scrimmage was canceled to protect the players and the grass turf at Eagle Stadium.
“If this was a Friday night we’d definitely play, but with this being a Maroon and White scrimmage, we have to take care,” he said. “We don’t want to get anybody injured and you’ve got to take care of the field.”
Instead, the players practiced in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts last Friday.
Williams said the team has had to adjust to weather this summer, which at times has been extremely hot, then other times rainy.
“It’s been a crazy, crazy two weeks,” he said. “You go from having it be 114-degree heat index, trying to get stuff in but you want to take care of the kids.
“We’ve been stripping off pads for parts of practice then putting them back on. Then you turn around and you have lightning and rain. We had to get off the field early [two days last week] because of lightning.”
Shortened practices last week sent the team indoors.
“The coaches did a good job with that,” he said about indoor prep work. Players watched film from last year’s Green Forest scrimmage and heard from the coaches on a variety of subjects.
“We got something out of it,” he said. Not physical stuff, but mental stuff.”
The Eagles will open the 2019 varsity season on Sept. 6 at Gentry, then will host Berryville and Elkins in two more nonconference games.
