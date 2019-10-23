Devil Dogs bite Eagles 45-6

Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell showed last Friday why he’s one of the top football recruits in the state.
The Morrilton senior and North Carolina commit completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns in the Devil Dogs’ 45-6 win over Huntsville.
Morrilton improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the 5A West, while Huntsville fell to 1-6 and 0-4.
Criswell completed 13 passes in the second quarter when Morrilton blew open a close game.
After a muffed punt by the Eagles, Morrilton went on to score three touchdowns in the final minute of the first half.
Huntsville coach Matt Williams said, “I thought he threw passes that you don’t see many high school quarterbacks throw. He’s definitely the best quarterback in the league, by far.”
Despite being behind 42-6 at the half, Williams was pleased with the Eagles.
“I thought the first quarter and a half was some of the best football we’ve played all year,” he said. “The kids were ready to play. They played really, really hard. I thought coaches had a good game plan. We got after them for about a quarter and a half.”
The Devil Dogs made 25 first downs to just nine for Huntsville in the game.
“They scored some quick points there at the end of the first half,” Williams said. “Before that, we had guys that were playing their tails off and were in the right spots most of the time, they just throw and catch it really well. The quarterback can put it in spots you don’t see a lot of high school quarterbacks put it, then they’ve got a good little tailback who’s quick. The kids definitely don’t have anything to be ashamed of.”
Morrilton was upset by winless Alma the week before.
“They were still kind of licking their wounds from the Alma game, so I know they were kind of anxious to get out there and get on the right track,” Williams said.
The Eagles had both junior quarterback Brooks Wiggins and classmate Slayter Watkins back on the field. Wiggins threw for more than 90 yards while Watkins led the ground game that rushed for more than 70 yards.
“It was big having Slayter back. I thought Brooks played his best game Friday night. He played a really, really good game and having Slayter back helps all of that because it takes a lot of pressure off Brooks and Brooks takes a lot of pressure off Slayter,” Williams said.
“I thought having those two back was really big and you could see a big lift in the offense from that.”
The Eagles used an I-formation at times, with Dayton Sieber as a blocking fullback in front of Watkins.
“We ran a little bit of I,” Williams said. “We’re not fast enough to try to beat people on the edges. Our kids enjoy being physical and pounding the ball a little bit. We thought we’d get into something they hadn’t seen us in and try to use as much clock as we could. ... It worked good for us.”
The Devil Dogs led 7-0 after one quarter, but held a 42-6 advantage at halftime.
“I honestly think we out-hit them. We had some big hits. I told them at halftime, ‘Guys, you’re more physical than they are.’
“We definitely played more like Eagle football. We just have to continue. It’s gotta be a constant, we’ve got to have consistency.”
Criswell threw a 29-yard TD pass to Reggie Toney in the first quarter. With 10:33 left in the second, Xavier Clemons scored on a 14-yard run. Clemons finished with 79 yards on 12 carries. Gerado Zuniga made all of his extra-point kicks and added a field goal in the third quarter.
With 6:17 left in the half, Criswell found Lamar Wofford for a 25-yard TD pass and Morrilton led 21-0.
Less than a minute later, Criswell connected with Toney on a 23-yard TD pass.
Wiggins found Tucker Bradley in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 left in the half. The kick was blocked, and Huntsville trailed 28-6.
Criswell with 48 seconds left in the half tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Clemons. Just 37 second later, Criswell tossed a 24-yard scoring strike to Quincy Clemons, giving Morrilton the 42-6 lead at half.
Williams said the Eagles need to be more consistent in their play.
“We’ve got to take care of ourselves right now and we can only control us and what we can do. We did everything we could do Friday night. The kids played hard, kids were in the right spot, there weren’t a lot of breakdowns.”
The Eagles on Friday will visit Farmington (5-2, 2-2) to battle the Cardinals in the 5A West.
• • •
The seventh-grade Eagles won 16-14 at Lincoln last Thursday. The junior-high team lost 38-28.
The junior high teams will host Berryville on Thursday, beginning with the seventh-grade game at 6 p.m.
