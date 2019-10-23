Devil Dogs bite Eagles 45-6

Huntsville, AR (72740)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.