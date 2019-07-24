Rodeo life in Madison County man’s blood

While an injured shoulder will keep him out of this year’s annual event, the rodeo is in Jake Roddy’s blood.
Roddy, 19, followed his brothers and his grandfather to get to where he is now – a full-time, traveling – and successful – bull-rider.
“My brothers did it and my grandpa did it,” he said. “Everyone in my family has been into rodeo, and I kind of just fell into it.”
Roddy started riding calves when he was 7 years old. He grew up on a cattle farm owned by his grandfather, and also was active at his stepfather’s chicken farm. He doesn’t participate in any event other than bull-riding professionally, he said.
“That’s all I’ve every done was just ride bulls,” he said. “Pretty much [I practiced] just in the back yard. I’d go enter rodeos and stuff, and just practice on a barrel and stuff in the back yard.”
Roddy said he started riding big bulls when he was around 14 years old, but he was limited to competing in only amateur rodeos, as a person has to be 18 years of age before they can ride professionally. But by the time he turned 18, he was ready to take every bull he rode by the horns.
“Last year was probably the best year I ever had,” he said. “This past year was my first year of actually being pro ... it was just awesome this past year.”
Roddy doesn’t just ride in the local or regional rodeos. He’s a professional rider, which means he travels the country to ride at various events. He’s been as far as Miami, and said he’d like to compete in about 100 rodeos per year.
“I had never been to the places I went [over the last year],” he said. “I went all over the U.S.”
Bull-riding is Roddy’s full-time job, and he’s able to make it work financially simply by being good at it. By winning the Madison County Rodeo last summer, he brought home around $2,500. The most he’s won at a single event is around $3,500, he said, which he brought back from Harrison.
Having grown up in Madison County, winning at last year’s rodeo meant more to Roddy.
“It was the best feeling,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to win it. Being a little kid and going there and just seeing a lot of top guys there win it, I knew I could [win] if I ever got the chance.
“It was just awesome. When I was able to win that, I was 10 feet tall and bulletproof. No one could touch me after I won that.”
Unfortunately, an injury Roddy sustained while bull-riding two different Texas events in a single weekend will keep him on the sidelines during this year’s rodeo, scheduled for this weekend at Sky High Arena. He “met heads” with a bull twice that weekend, knocking his shoulder out of socket. He’ll be in a sling for the next week or so, and then will begin physical therapy, with a return timetable of January.
But even with the dangers and the injury, Roddy has no plans to quit. The rodeo life is one that’s always appealed to him, and he won’t be giving it up anytime soon.
“Just being free and being able to be your own boss,” Roddy answered when asked about his favorite thing about riding full-time. “It’s all up to you and what you want to do and how much money you want to make.
“It’s all about how bad you want it.”
