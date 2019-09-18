Watkins leads Eagles past Bobcats

Junior running back Slayter Watkins scored four touchdowns last Friday as Huntsville opened its home football schedule with a 31-14 win over Berryville in nonconference play.
Watkins rushed for 187 yards on 16 carries, plus caught four passes for 77 yards.
Backup tailback Justin Reynolds added 62 yards on the ground as the Eagles (1-1) piled up 350 yards total. Junior quarterback Brooks Wiggins was 7-of-17 passing for 96 yards.
Junior linebacker Dayton Sieber recorded 15 tackles and a quarterback hurry, while classmate Reynolds had 16 tackles.
Reynolds, Gabe Dasen and Kolton Shepherd recovered fumbles for the Eagles. Junior Oscar Martinez made all four extra-point kicks and added a 32-yard field goal.
Huntsville led 10-7 after one quarter and 24-7 at the half. The score was 31-14 after three quarters.
After the victory Watkins said, “The offensive line did great. Everybody did all the small things correctly. It was a great game for all of us.”
One of Watkins’ best runs of the night came after Shepherd’s fumble recovery. On the first play, Watkins went over right tackle, saw daylight and sprinted 71 yards for the end zone.
“We caught them by surprise,” he said. “We had about 5 seconds left on the play clock. I got it and I went as fast as I could and they couldn’t stop me.”
Watkins also scored on runs of 26, 23 and 5 yards.
Sieber said, “I love it. We’re doing pretty good.”
He also discussed classmate Dasen, who had his wrist X-rayed, then went out and made 1.5 tackles for loss.
“He’s doing good. He’s doing pretty good with a sprained wrist. We just ... played as hard as we could and we stopped them. I don’t know if we were as prepared last week as we were this week, because we were ready to kick some butt this week, for sure.”
The Bobcats (1-1) scored on their opening drive, but were held out of the end zone again until the third quarter.
Defensive coordinator Dan Childress said the Eagles made adjustments after the first drive.
“We picked up some things,” he said after the win.
“They were a good football team. They were coming off the ball a little faster than what we were used to seeing. We made the adjustment.
“We had a backup defense. I used to coach this offense, so I had a couple of backup plans. To give them [Berryville] credit, they did not quit.”
Childress also discussed Dasen’s play on defense.
“He had to get his arm X-rayed earlier. He went out and gutted it out. I expect to see a whole lot of improvement when I look at the film this weekend and that’s what we’re focused on,” he said.
“Obviously we want to win, 31-14 every day of the week, we’ll take it, but for us it’s not just a matter of winning, it’s improving in the process.”
Head coach Matt Williams also cited Dasen’s play on defense.
“He was a lot like Colby Shepherd was last week. He was all over the place,” he said.
“I thought everybody played their hearts out. We faced a little adversity in the first half, them going down and scoring on the first possession ... we started putting it to them,” Williams said.
“I thought the second quarter was the most physical that I’ve seen us play in a long, long time.”
Sophomore Kolton Reynolds also played a solid game in the defensive secondary.
“Getting Kolton Reynolds to come back out and play this year has been a huge lift for us, because he’s got some skills and he’s physical. He loves to hit,” Williams said.
Williams and the other coaches talked after the loss at Gentry and decided Watkins needed some rest at running back. Watkins also starts at linebacker on defense.
“We came in here after last week and decided we needed to do some things to help Slayter out a little, with him playing both ways,” Williams said.
“We needed to get somebody to help him with some carries. Justin [Reynolds] was a really good tailback in junior high. He rushed for almost 1,000 yards ... we knew he could do it,” Williams said.
“We brought him in here Monday and told him we were going to do it and he had this big smile on his face.
“Both Slayter and Justin did a really, really good job. They compliment each other really well,” he said.
Watkins opened the scoring with a 26-yard run with 9:34 left in the first quarter. Martinez made the score 7-0.
Berryville came back with a scoring drive of its own, capped off at 4:28 when J.D. Smith scored from a yard out. Armando Mejica’s kick tied the game at 7-7.
Justin Reynolds recovered a fumble after a 48-yard punt by Watkins, but the subsequent drive stalled. Martinez kicked a 32-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead 10-7 with just 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
Watkins with 6:43 left in the second scored from 23 yards out when he broke around the left side and followed his blocking. Martinez made it 17-7 with the extra point.
With 1:34 left before halftime, Watkins scored on a 5-yard run. Martinez made it 24-7 at the half.
Tristan Updegraff scored from 3 yards out with 8:34 left in the third quarter. Mejica’s kick made it 24-14, but that’s as close as Berryville would get.
Watkins scored from 71 yards out with 1:29 left in the third.
“When you sit back and look at film it’s never as bad as you think it is and it’s never as good as you think,” Williams said.
“All we ask is these guys play hard,” Williams said.
“When we came in here Monday, we kind of talked over the weekend and we knew that we were close and had a lot of good things that we did [at Gentry], but we knew we had to move some personnel around and just keep doing what we were doing because the guys have been practicing really, really hard and they’ve got a really great attitude.”
Williams said the Eagles went back to work after falling 38-15 at Gentry.
“They come every day ready to practice. We just needed to move some people around and we felt really good about going into tonight with the moves that we made and felt like that we were on the right track.”
On Friday, the Eagles will host Elkins in another nonconference game. Next year, both Elkins and Huntsville will be part of the 4A-1 Conference.
• • •
The Junior Eagles improved to 2-0 on the year with an exciting 36-28 win at Berryville last week.
Receiver Phillip Litterell caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Amos Mayes. Mayes passed for 242 yards in the game, while Litterell caught 6 passes for 134 yards. Christian Scott caught a 29-yard pass from Mayes.
Running back Dakota Copeland had a 43-yard touchdown run while RB Dugger Tipton finished with 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Junior Eagles gained 388 total yards on offense, including 257 through the air and 131 on the ground.
The seventh-grade Eagles also improved to 2-0 with a 30-6 win at Berryville.
The junior teams will play at Elkins on Thursday, beginning with seventh grade at 6 p.m. The junior varsity team will play at Green Forest on Monday in a team camp setting.
