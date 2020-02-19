Lady Eagles fall ahead of tourney

The Huntsville Lady Eagles were on the road last Tuesday night to take on the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks. The Lady Blackhawks used a big run from the middle of the first quarter to the middle of the third to secure a 46-28 win at Blackhawk Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles blitzed out to an 8-0 advantage off the offense of Tanna Wilson, Addisyn Routh and Josie Sisk. Huntsville led by a 13-4 count with 3:48 to play in the opening period.
From that point, Pea Ridge went on a 26-3 streak that lasted until the 2:40 mark in the third quarter to push their advantage into double figures to stay.
“We got a lead and then we started rushing some shots,” said Huntsville Coach Greg McCone. “When that started happening, the lid went on the basket and we had trouble scoring the rest of the game.”
Sisk led the Lady Eagles with 7 points followed by Routh and Kynlee Maupin with 6 each, Kendra Poor 5, and Wilson and Alissa Pillow 2 apiece. Aidan Dayberry paced Pea Ridge with 15 points followed by Blakelee Winn with 12.
Huntsville finished regular season play last Friday evening with a home matchup against the Berryville Lady Bobcats. The Lady Bobcats took charge down the finishing stretch to take a 47-39 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The game was tight right from the get-go. The first quarter saw the contest four different times including the 9-all score at the end of the period.
The second stanza was just like the first with three ties and five different lead changes. The game was even at 19-all going into the halftime break.
The beginning of the third quarter had three lead changes before Berryville tallied 8 of the final 11 points of the quarter. The Lady Bobcats held a 30-26 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles bounced back with a 12-5 run to take their largest lead of the final quarter at 38-35. The Lady Bobcats countered with a 12-1 streak the remainder of the contest to take the win.
Sisk scored 15 points to lead Huntsville followed by Wilson with 9, Routh 5, Poor and Pillow 4 each and Maupin 2. Berryville had 3 players in double figures led by Lilli Compton with 14 points while Jordan Estepp and Lexy Anderson had 11 apiece.
The Lady Eagles opened play in the 4A-1 Senior High District Tournament at Prairie Grove Tuesday against the Gentry Lady Pioneers. The winner of that game will play the Gravette Lady Lions Wednesday night at 7 p.m., with a berth in next week’s 4A North Regional Tournament on the line.
“Gentry is a good matchup for us and we’re playing better now than when we beat them a few weeks ago,” McCone said. “The girls are looking forward to the challenge and a chance to make regionals.”
