Junior Eagles win tournament

The Huntsville Junior Eagles claimed their hometown Jim Stafford Invitational last week at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Junior Eagles played the Bentonville Washington Wildcats in last Wednesday’s tournament semifinals. Huntsville outscored the Wildcats 26-3 in the middle two quarters on the way to a 46-18 victory.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Mason Davidson with 12 points, followed by Jude Box with 10, Troy Lambert 9, Angel Aguilar 6, Mark Barksdale 5 and Nathaniel Henry and Amos Mayes 2 each.
Huntsville matched up with the Bentonville West Wolverines in the championship game last Saturday. The Junior Eagles held on down the stretch to claim the tournament title by a 42-37 score. Davidson and Luke Jones paced Huntsville with 11 points each. Box tallied 10 points, Lambert 6 and Henry 4.
The Huntsville Lady Eagles hosted the Charles H. Berry Invitational last week and took home the runner-up trophy.
The Lady Eagles started their tournament play with a semifinal matchup against the Springdale Southwest Lady Cougars last Wednesday. Huntsville held the Lady Cougars to a combined 4 points in the middle two periods to take a 33-22 win.
Alissa Pillow was the Lady Eagles’ leading scorer with 13 points, followed by Mykenna Kirk with 12, Elly Harriman and Emily Smith 3 each, and Morgan Limson 2.
Huntsville played their 4A-1 Conference rivals, the Farmington Lady Cardinals, in last Saturday’s championship matchup. The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Eagles 14-4 in the third stanza on the way to a 40-28 win.
Pillow and Harriman tallied 10 points each to lead Huntsville. Emily Mosley scored 4 points and Kirk and Limson 2 apiece.
