Lady Eagles play in Missouri event

The Lady Eagles took part in the Southwest Volleyfest in Washburn, Mo., on Saturday, according to coach Staci Williamson.
In pool play, Huntsville defeated Southwest 2-0, split with Gentry and Golden City 1-1, and defeated Exeter 2-0. Huntsville finished third in the bracket after pool play. “We lost to Crane in the semi’s and to Pierce City in the third place match, and finished fourth/ninth overall,” she said.
“Overall it was a really good day for us especially considering we were missing four players, including two starters. We had some players who have not had much varsity experience really step up when we needed to,” Williamson said.
“Our team played with great chemistry and adjusted to a new lineup and some playing some new positions. It was good for us to pick up some wins, play some new teams and gain some more confidence as we finish up the last two weeks of conference play before district tournament.”
Junior Paige Bennett was voted by coaches to the All-Tournament team.
Bennett had 21 kills in the tournament, followed by Ransom Herring with six, Emily Moore and Cylee Madewell with four, and Morgan Shackelford with three.
Shackelford had 34 assists in the tournament.
Bennett added seven blocks, 14 digs and four aces.
Moore had six blocks while Herring had 36 digs. April Hawpe had 15 while Courtney Remson had nine.
Shackelford had five aces, followed by Bennett, Cassie Welchel and Madison Simonds with four, Hawpe with three and Herring with two.
Shiloh wins 3-0
Shiloh Christian beat Huntsville 3-0 last Thursday in 4A-1 volleyball action.
The Lady Saints (9-12-1, 5-3) won 25-14, 25-9 and 25-15. The Lady Eagles fell to 4-16-3 overall and 1-7 in conference.
Bennett had two aces while Shackelford had one ace. Herring had 15 digs and five kills, Hawpe had 12 digs, while Bennett and Kynlee Maupin had two each.
Shackelford had 10 assists, according to Williamson.
“Overall I was proud of the way all of our teams played,” Williamson said. “Our Jr. B team set the tone for the night by playing hard and communicating well and bringing a lot of energy. Shiloh is a very good program and we knew we would have to rise up to compete with them. I was very proud of our defense and making plays and getting on the ground against some really hard swings.
“Even though we didn’t come out with the win, I was proud with how we played the game.”
Huntsville’s Jr B lost to Shiloh 28-26. Desirae Sieber and Lezley Mitchell had two aces each while Hallie Howerton and Desirae Sieber had four digs.
Shiloh won the junior A match 25-17 and 25-19.
Alissa Pillow had four kills, Emily Smith had two aces and Elly Harriman had one ace.
Anna-Claire Hudgins had eight digs.
Shiloh also won the junior varsity match 28-16, 25-16.
Kenzy Bunch had two aces, Sharee Middleton had five digs, Madewell had four digs, Moore had four kills and Maupin had three kills.
Gravette beats Huntsville
Gravette downed Huntsville 3-1 last Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-15, but lost the final three 25-11, 25-22 and 25-23.
Williamson said, “We played a great first set and served and hit aggressively. We did a good job of picking up their hitters and defending against them.”
The last three sets just didn’t go Huntsville’s way.
“We got off to a slow start in set two and had a hard time finding our confidence and momentum after that point.,” she said. “Gravette played very scrappy and did a good job of keeping the ball in play with very few unforced errors.”
Mistakes cost the Lady Eagles, she said.
“Volleyball is a game of who is going to make the fewest mistakes. It’s hard to beat someone who doesn’t mess up much. It was great for us to get Morgan Shackelford back after recovering from a knee injury.”
Williamson said her team has continued to play hard this season.
“Our team is very young and has had a tough schedule, but I am proud of them for continuing to show up every day. I have seen so much improvement since our off-season began last spring and still see so much potential with this group of girls.”
Herring had five kills, one ace and 18 digs against Gravette. Bennett had four kills, one ace and two blocks.
Kinley Bennett had five assists and aces, Shackelford had six assists and Hawpe had three aces and 19 digs.
The junior B team won 25-8 and 20-12.
Olivia Watson had 11 aces while Howerton had four.
The junior A team also won 25-16 and 25-16.
Hudgins had three aces, followed by Harriman with two. Pillow had four kills while Harriman had three.
The junior varsity lost 25-14 and 25-16.
Bunch had four digs while Madison Cozad and Cassie Welchel had one ace each.
“The junior A played very fluid and smooth,” Williamson said. “We served aggressively and picked up tips well that we had previously struggled digging. Our offense is doing a much better job of being aggressive and being able to score points.”
The Lady Eagles on Tuesday hosted Eureka Springs for “Dig Pink” night. Huntsville and Eureka Springs partnered to raise money to help others who are battling breast cancer. T-shirts and baked goods were available for purchase. Players collected pledges/donations for digs in the varsity match.
On Thursday, Huntsville will travel to Harrison. The Lady Eagles will host Pea Ridge on Oct. 15, then visit Berryville on Oct. 17 to conclude the regular season.
The Lady Eagles will host the 4A-1 District Tournament beginning on Monday, Oct. 21.
