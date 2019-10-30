Community, former players gather for benefit basketball game

A basketball game Saturday in the Charles H. Berry Gymnasium benefited Zack Tenberge’s fight against cancer.
The 2007 state championship team squared off against the 2010 team, which finished as state runner-ups.
Donations were taken at the door Saturday and Cornerstone Bank grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.
Current Eagles head coach Grant Myrick said the benefit raised at least $7,000. He called it “a great day in Huntsville.”
Players from the 2007 team who played Saturday were Tenberge, Dustin Todd, Cooper Trumbo, Marcus Bell, Andrew Burger, Cameron Qualls, Evan Robinson and Kaleb Houston.
Players from the 2010 team were Slayter Shrum, Skylar Houston, Joe Burger, Baily Counts, Tucker Trumbo, Brandon Emitt, Cody Stevens, Jake Kirk, Brady Cotton and Cayde Qualls.
The 2006-07 team finished 33-1 and beat Hamburg in the 4A state finals 56-52. Tenberge was a senior on the team.
The 2009-10 team finished 31-6 and lost to Jonesboro Westside in the 4A state finals 52-51.
Both teams were coached by Jim Stafford.
On Saturday, Stafford and former assistant Mitch Myrick coached the teams.
