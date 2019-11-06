Sixth-graders reach podium at final bike race of season

Huntsville’s first-ever mountain bike racing team concluded the season last weekend at Cedar Glades in Hot Springs.
The race team is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
Coach Eric Blocker on Facebook wrote, “And just like that, the NICA race season has come to a close. I’m a bit bummed that I won’t get to work with these kids in the off-season, but man-oh-man what a last race in Hot-Springs.”
Sixth-grade girls Tyleigh Adams and Lainey Daugherty were the first-ever team members to reach the podium, as they finished third and fourth, respectively.
“I’m so proud of every one of these kids and watching their progress throughout this season has been an experience I will never forget,” he wrote.
“All of MADCO’s student athletes left everything they had out on the course today and it showed.”
Blocker wrote, “We were pleasantly surprised by receiving the Arkansas NICA spirit award.”
He added, “I’m so looking forward to next season.”
Other teams racing in Hot Springs included Pea Ridge, Arkansas Arts Academy, Lincoln, Little Rock Catholic, Thaden, Hot Springs, Russellville, Fayetteville, Providence, Fulbright, Conway, Haas Hall, Siloam Springs and more.
