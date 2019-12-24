Eagles split pair of games

The Huntsville Eagles started last week with a Tuesday non-conference matchup against the Pea Ridge Blackhawks. The Blackhawks took control in the fourth quarter for a 55-48 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
After Pea Ridge took a 9-8 lead halfway through the first quarter, the Eagles finished the period with an 8-2 run off a couple of treys by Kent Mayes and a layup by Hayden Dotson. Huntsville led 14-10 at the conclusion of the first.
Huntsville had their largest advantage of the game at 23-14 after a three by Hunter Davidson with a little less than 3 minutes to play in the opening half. The Eagles took a 25-19 to the halftime locker room.
The Blackhawks countered with an 8-point run at the beginning of the third to take the lead back. In all, there were 5 lead changes in the third quarter alone. Pea Ridge scored the final 7 points of the stanza to take a 37-34 advantage.
The Eagles pulled to within 5 points late but Pea Ridge converted on 8 of 10 free throw attempts in the last 80 seconds to preserve the win.
“I thought we played well in the first half,” said Huntsville Coach Grant Myrick. “We held them to 19 points and thought we did a decent job scoring in our offense. Pea Ridge made some adjustments in the second half and we struggled to score and gave up too many easy baskets.”
Mayes tallied 17 points to lead the Eagles. Dotson and Davidson also finished in double figures with 14 and 13 respectively while Kolton Reynolds and Kolton Shepherd had 2 points each. Noah Peterson scored 24 points, all in the second half, to pace the Blackhawks followed by Brandon Whatley with 10.
Huntsville traveled to Carroll County last Friday evening to open 4A-1 Conference play against the Berryville Bobcats. The Eagles pulled away in the last couple of minutes for a 57-49 victory at Bobcat Arena.
There was 1 tie and 4 lead changes in the first 5 minutes of the ballgame. The Eagles had a 7-0 streak late in the first quarter off scoring from Mayes and Kross Easterling. Huntsville led 15-13 at the end of the first.
The second period between the old rivals was pretty much like the first with 6 lead changes and 2 ties. The Bobcats’ Kade Davidson hit a floater just before the halftime buzzer to even the game at 26-all.
The Eagles led by as many as 4 points in the third stanza at 2 different times. Huntsville held a 39-37 edge going into the final period.
After the game was tied at 42-all with 6:26 to play, Huntsville went on a 9-2 run capped off by a Mayes triple off the left side with a little less than two minutes to play. Davidson and Dotson combined to hit 6 of 7 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“This was a big first conference win on the road,” stated Coach Myrick. “Road wins are tough especially in Carroll County and this was a total team win for us.”
Davidson led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points followed by Mayes with 16. Easterling scored 9 points, Dotson and Matthew Sisk 4 each and Chandan Villines 2. Scotland Lucas was Berryville’s high point man with 13 points.
Huntsville starts play this Thursday in the Neosho Holiday Classic against McDonald County, Mo., at 2:30 p.m.
The Eagles will play either Neosho, Mo., or Lamar, Mo., on Friday and finish Saturday with one of these four teams: Bentonville, Monett, Mo., Sapulpa, Okla., or East Newton, Mo.
