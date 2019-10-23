Mena rolls over Elkins 42-6

The Mena Bearcats rolled over the Elkins Elks 42-6 on Friday, capitalizing on four turnovers in the win.
Mena improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the 4A-4 Conference while the Elks fell to 5-2 and 3-1. Elkins is tied with Dardanelle for second place behind undefeated Ozark.
The Bearcats led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-0 at the half. Mena was up 28-6 heading into the final quarter.
Mena finished with 246 yards of offense, with 143 through the air. Elkins was held to just 80 total yards, including minus-14 on the ground.
The Elks lost three fumbles and an interception in the game.
Zane Stephens threw three touchdown passes for Mena, while Jake Wiles caught a TD pass and ran for two more.
Elkins’ Kain Johnson connected on 12-of-21 pass attempts for 100 yards with an interception. He carried the ball 16 times for minus-9 yards.
Cody Drummond caught five passes for 48 yards and threw a TD pass, while Josh Allan had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Kale Drummond recorded 10 total tackles while Trevor Shumate had eight. Bryce Parrish and Kelynn Daniel recorded sacks. Allan recovered a fumble for the Elks.
Elkins on Friday will travel to Pottsville to battle the Apaches, who are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference.
