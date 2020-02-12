The Huntsville Junior Eagles played in the quarterfinals of the 4A-1 Junior High District Tournament last Saturday at Berryville’s Bobcat Arena against the Gentry Pioneers. The Junior Eagles overcame a 13-0 early hole and pulled out a 50-46 victory.
Mason Davidson led the Eagles with 23 points followed by Jude Box with 15. Troy Lambert, Luke Jones and Amos Mayes tallied 3 points each and Alex Cornelison 2.
The Junior Eagles were knocked out in the District Tournament Semifinals by the Farmington Cardinals Monday night.
The Huntsville Lady Eagles played the Harrison Lady Goblins in the District Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. After the game was tied at 12-all, the Lady Goblins outscored Huntsville 22-11 the remainder of the game to end the Lady Eagles season 34-23.
Alissa Pillow led the Lady Eagles with 13 points followed by Elly Harriman with 5, Mykenna Kirk 3 and Emily Mosley 2.
