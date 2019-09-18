The Huntsville golf teams on Monday hosted a match at Oakridge Golf Course. Farmington won both the boys and girls competition.
Laytin Bryan and Christian Scott played for the Huntsville boys. Kathryn Fancher was the lone Huntsville girl to play.
Farmington also won a match at the Highlands in Bella Vista last Thursday. Huntsville had two boys and one girl at the event.
Sophomore Rhett South was medalist with a 72 for Farmington, which finished with a 254. Shiloh Christian was second with a 267, followed by Gravette and Pea Ridge, both with 269.
Curt Ferguson recorded a 93 for the Eagles while Layton Bennett had a 98.
In the girls match, Gravette with a 300 beat Shiloh Christian, which finished with a 308.
Fancher shot a 107 for the Lady Eagles.
Huntsville will host its final regular season match Thursday at Oakridge Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m. The District Tournament will be held next Monday and Tuesday in Harrison.
