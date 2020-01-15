Buffalo Headwaters Mountain Bike Festival set for Jan. 24-26

The 15th Annual Buffalo Headwaters Challenge Mountain Bike Festival is scheduled for Jan. 24-26 near Red Star, located on Highway 16 east of Pettigrew.
The festival will be presented by Ozark Off Road Cyclists (OORC), sister branches and Friends of Arkansas Singletrack (FAST). Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the weekend events.
“Featuring the Upper Buffalo Mountain Bike Trail System, an IMBA [International Mountain Bicycling Association) EPIC, brand-new downhill trails at the Buffalo Outdoor Center, and some of the best gravel roads in the state, the Buffalo Headwaters Challenge is a wintertime classic,” a news release said.
Most non-racing activities, including housing, will take part at The Headwaters Schoolhouse, 139 Madison 3605, just off Highway 16.
According to www.eventbrite.com, “The Buffalo Headwater Challenge is a three-day, all-inclusive, ‘off-the-grid’ mountain bike festival. It includes food, libations, tent and RV camping, live music, and amazing riding, highlighted by the annual ‘Challenge’ ride on Saturday, January 25th. The ‘Challenge’ ride consists of a 30ish mile semi-supported back country mountain bike experience with a couple of marked bailouts along the way. It’s a ride not a race ... winning is just finishing.”
The news release said, “Riders who volunteer for any 4-hour shift and get checked out at the close of your shift by your shift captain can go to the registration tent to receive $40 back from your ticket price.”
Non-rider volunteers will receive complementary entry to the grounds, food and beverage. They must register on-site at the volunteer table, the news release said.
Volunteer opportunities include a festival beer boss, festival entertainment boss, food boss, parking and camping attendant, dinner help, cooks, tap masters, weekend setups, sustainability managers and more.
An OORC or FAST membership is not required to participate.
“All volunteers, rider and non-rider will have to sign a waiver and check in at registration to participate,” the news release said.
“From there you will receive information at the volunteer table regarding your shift time, meeting place and shift captain.”
No pets or smoking of any kind will be permitted on the event grounds.
“We are guest to the Headwaters community and have been asked to see that we adhere to the policies and rules put in place for everyone’s health and safety,” the release said.
For details, visit www.givepulse.com or Ozark Off Road Cyclists on Facebook.
