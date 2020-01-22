Junior Eagles roll over New School, Pea Ridge

The Huntsville Junior Eagles hosted the New School Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Jim Stafford Invitational last Saturday. The Junior Eagles outscored the New School 12-2 in the second quarter on the way to a 37-27 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Mason Davidson led Huntsville in scoring with 11 points, followed by 8 points each from Jude Box, Troy Lambert and Mark Barksdale, and 2 from Amos Mayes.
The Junior Eagles will play in the semifinals Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against the Bentonville Washington Wildcats.
The Huntsville Junior Lady Eagles start play in their own Charles H. Berry Invitational Wednesday, as well, with a semifinal matchup against the Springdale Southwest Lady Cougars. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Junior Eagles on Monday night beat Pea Ridge 31-25 while the Junior Lady Eagles won 30-26.
