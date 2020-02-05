Eagles drop pair of 4A-1 games

The Huntsville Eagles (14-8, 5-3) started play last week by hosting the Farmington Cardinals (13-7, 6-3) on Tuesday. The Cardinals took control of the game late in the second quarter on the way to a 59-35 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The two teams only held possession leads throughout the first period with Huntsville holding their lone advantage at 2-0 and Farmington having their largest advantage of three points on four different occasions. The Cardinals led by a 12-9 count at the end of the quarter.
After the Eagles pulled back to within a point at 14-13, Farmington tallied the next 14 points of the game to push the lead into double figures that they never relinquished.
Huntsville was led in scoring by Matthew Sisk with 14 points followed by Kent Mayes and Hunter Davidson with 6 each, Kross Easterling and Bryan Walden 3 apiece, Layton Bennett 2, and Kyle Garrison 1. Logan Landwehr and Carson Simmons each scored 17 to pace the Cardinals.
The Eagles traveled to Springdale last Friday night to take on the Shiloh Christian Saints (13-8, 6-2) with first place in the East Division of the 4A-1 Conference on the line. The Saints took charge late in the contest for a 47-40 victory.
The two teams stayed fairly even through the majority of the first quarter with Shiloh holding the largest lead during that time frame of four points. After Huntsville pulled the game even at 8-all, the Saints went on an 8-0 run to finish the period to take a 16-8 advantage.
The Eagles countered in the second stanza with a 16-4 streak of their own. Huntsville held the lead at 24-23 going into the halftime break.
Shiloh started the third quarter with a 9-1 run to take their lead back up to seven midway through the period. The Saints had the lead at 34-27 going into the final period.
Huntsville scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to even the game at 34-all. The Saints started to slowly edge away at that point as they hit 7 out of 11 free throws down the stretch to claim the victory.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Eagle Coach Grant Myrick, “but we just couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to play them again in the district tournament.”
Mayes led Huntsville in scoring with 15 points followed by Hayden Dotson with 11, Davidson 7, Slayter Watkins 6, and Sisk 1. The Saints’ Seth Rosenfeld had 23 points to lead all scorers.
The Eagles host the Harrison Goblins (10-13, 3-4) for Colors Day Friday. Huntsville will travel to Pea Ridge (16-4, 8-0) next Tuesday night to take on the West Division leading Blackhawks.
