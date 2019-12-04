Lady Eagles fall to Rogers, Ozark

The Huntsville Lady Eagles started Thanksgiving week with a pair of basketball contests.
The Lady Eagles hosted the Rogers Lady Mounties on Nov. 25. The Lady Mounties took charge of the game in the middle two quarters on their way to a 50-37 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The contest was nip and tuck early on with Rogers holding the largest lead of the opening quarter at 11-6. Huntsville countered with scoring from Tanna Wilson, Josie Sisk and Kendra Poor to even the game at 14-all at the end of the period.
The Lady Eagles took the lead twice early in the second stanza on baskets from Addisyn Routh and Paige Bennett. The Lady Mounties struck back with a 17-3 run the remainder of the half to take a 33-21 advantage to the locker room.
Wilson pulled Huntsville back to within 9 early in the third on a pull up jumper and a three-point basket from just off the top of the key. Rogers tallied the final 12 points of the quarter thanks to a solid penetration game.
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Wilson with 15 points, followed by Poor with 5, Bennett 4, Sisk, Hannah Born and Grace Mayes 3 each, and Routh and Kynlee Maupin 2 apiece.
Taylor Treadwell was the leading scorer for the Lady Mounties with 14 points, followed by Camiran Brockhoff with 11.
Huntsville traveled to Franklin County to take on the Ozark Lady Hillbillies on Nov. 26. The Lady Hillbillies pulled away in the second half to gain a 36-25 victory at the Hillbilly Activity Center.
The first quarter was one of streaks with Ozark scoring the first 7 points. The Lady Eagles used scoring from Sisk, Mayes and Bennett to go on an 8-2 run of their own to trail 9-8 at the end of the opening stanza.
Huntsville took the lead at 12-11 with a little less than 5 minutes to go in the opening half on back-to-back baskets from Sisk. The Lady Hillbillies scored the final 7 points of the half to take an 18-12 lead.
Ozark pushed its advantage into double digits before Routh hit a trey from the left side to bring the Lady Eagles back to with in 7. The home team then scored the next 7 points to put the lead into double figures for good.
“We defended good in the first half,” said Huntsville Coach Greg McCone, “but not as well in the second half. Our offense couldn’t get going. They played matchup zone against us and we just couldn’t figure it out.”
Sisk led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 9 points, followed by Mayes with 6, Routh and Poor 3 each, and Bennett and Maupin 2 apiece.
Ozark’s Summer Joy led all scorers with 16 points.
The Lady Eagles (1-3) hosted Siloam Springs (2-2) on Tuesday, then will play host to the Gravette Lady Lions (2-1) in a non conference matchup Friday.
