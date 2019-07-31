Coach: summer helped Lady Eagles improve on the court

The Huntsville Lady Eagles basketball team wrapped up summer play last week with trips to Morrilton and Branson, Mo.
Huntsville played several games last Thursday in Morrilton, then finished the summer at a tournament in Branson, finishing 3-1 there.
“It’s been going good,” Lady Eagles coach Greg McCone said. “We played lots of games in lots of places, and we played good teams. I feel like it’s helped us get better.”
The Lady Eagles over the summer played at the University of Arkansas, Morrilton, Green Forest, Pea Ridge and in Branson and Springfield, Mo.
Huntsville finished 8-19 overall and 4-7 in the 4A-1 Conference a year ago. The team finished third in the conference and lost to Prairie Grove in the District Tournament.
The Lady Eagles lost post player Kara Drewyor and guard Dezeray Sulffridge to graduation. Seniors this year will be Madison Phillips, Kendra Poor and Josie Sisk.
“We’ve beat some teams that are in our conference, so that’s always encouraging, but I try to play the bigger schools because they’re good at showing us what we need to work on,” McCone said. “Our record doesn’t count in the summer, so the Star Cities, the Bentonvilles, the Fayettevilles, the Van Burens, we try to find those schools and play as much as we can.”
McCone said a large sophomore class this year will help make the Lady Eagles better.
“They’ve kind of all stood out. We’re up to 20 kids ... the sophomores, I think there are 10 or 11 of them,” he said of the summer team. “With them, we’re going to be a lot more versatile. I don’t have to worry about injures so much, and I don’t have to worry about foul trouble so much.”
The team lost Sisk and Sullfridge to injuries during the season.
Upcoming sophomores include guard Addisyn Routh and forward Tana Wilson, both of whom saw action last season after the junior high games finished.
Sisk played on an AAU team in Bentonville during the summer.
“Playing without Josie helped the team not to have to depend on her so much. So when you add her back to the mix, we’ll get better,” McCone said.
Poor and junior Grace Mayes played well during the summer at the guard positions.
“The guard play’s been good,” McCone said. “We tried to find some teams that press ... we’ve handled it better than we have [in the past]. Of course we’re a year older, but we’re also deeper at the guard. We’ve got Kendra and Grace who are coming back from playing a lot of guard last year.
“You add two or three sophomores to the mix as well. You can rotate them. It’s not always Kendra at the point. That’s encouraging if they’ll carry it over into November.”
McCone at the end of last season said more girls needed to step up to be scorers, and to be players with the confidence to “want the ball.”
“We started that back in March and I’ve tried to encourage them that they are to work on it from March until school starts,” McCone said. “They are to look for a shot, they are to take shots, just so that they become comfortable with it.”
McCone said last year’s sophomores who played a lot – Mayes, Madisyn Thomas and Paige Bennett – will be better this year as juniors.
“We had to play so many young kids last year and throw them into the fire instead of letting them grow into it,” he said. “They have so much experience under their belt and with these sophomores, I think they’re kind of pushing them. Those younger kids are pushing those others. There’s real good competition.”
This summer has been good for another reason, as well. McCone said he’s adjusted his coaching style since last season, his first as head coach of the Lady Eagles.
“We’ve kind of addressed some of the things that we thought were our weaknesses,” he said. “I had to change a little bit as a coach. We’ve been teaching more, not just relying on our teaching for when school starts until November.
“What we’ve done as a staff is we’ve actually started teaching our stuff earlier, so maybe we’ll have two practices a week where we’re teaching offense and defense and the press and we’ll go play on a Friday.”
McCone said he has seen positive results.
“It seems to have helped and makes us feel like maybe we’re prepared going into the season,” he said.
The Lady Eagles will open the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Eureka Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.