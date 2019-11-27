Eagles down two opponents

The Huntsville Eagles basketball team opened their 2019-2020 season with a couple of wins this past week.
Last Tuesday, the Eagles started with a road matchup against the Eureka Springs Highlanders. Huntsville pulled away down the stretch for a 62-57 win at Highlander Arena.
Huntsville began the night with a 13-3 run in the first four minutes of the contest and held a 22-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Eureka Springs battled back in the second quarter with a 16-3 streak to pull back within a point. The Eagles maintained the lead at 29-28 going into the halftime break.
The Eagles led by as many as 7 points in the third quarter before the Highlanders tied the game with a 7 point run of their own. Huntsville led 39-37 at the end of the third period.
Huntsville took over for good in the middle of the fourth quarter with an 8-0 streak to extend the lead up to 10 points.
“Winning any road game is big,” said Eagle Coach Grant Myrick. “It’s always tough to win on the road no matter who you play.”
The Eagles were paced by Hunter Davidson with 26 points. Hayden Dotson, Kross Easterling, Matthew Sisk and Kent Mayes had 8 points each and Chandan Villines 4. Jackson Cross led the Highlanders with 24 points followed by Kegley Ertel with 15 and Matthew Lester with 10.
Huntsville finished their opening week last Friday with a home matchup against the West Fork Tigers. The Eagles won a defensive struggle 33-23 at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
After the Tigers scored the opening basket, the Eagles tallied the next 9 points on the way to a 9-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
West Fork battled back in the second stanza to tie the contest at 15-all heading to the halftime break.
Huntsville led by 5 points early in the third period before settling in for a 24-21 lead going into the fourth.
The Eagles finished the game on a 9-2 run with the last seven points coming from the free-throw line.
“We didn’t play our best,” commented Coach Myrick. “Their zone bothered us. It shows a lot about our team that we were still able to win even when we don’t play well.”
Mayes led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points.
Dotson finished with 8 points, Villines 4, Kolton Reynolds 3 and Easterling, Sisk and Davidson with 2 apiece.
Wyett Kutz paced the Tigers with 11 points.
The Eagles on Monday fell 63-34 to Rogers.
