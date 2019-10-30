Boys win District

The Huntsville boys won the 4A-1 District cross-country meet Tuesday in Prairie Grove.
The Eagles finished with 44 points, followed by Farmington (65), Pea Ridge (83), Prairie Grove (119), Berryville (15), Gentry (156), Shiloh Christian (168), Gravette (168) and Harrison (233).
The Huntsville girls finished third with 100 points, behind Harrison (21) and Pea Ridge (52).
Huntsville’s Jacob Braswell won individual honors with a time of 17:07.19, with teammate Tanner Barbee in fifth at 17:59.15. Jett Loenneke was seventh, Alex Cornelison 13th, Mark Barksdale 18th, Oscar Martinez-Cruz 19th, Matthew Sisk 26th and Luke Jones 35th.
Lady Eagle Bobbie Johnson finished seventh at District with a time of 22:05.29. Lauren Rogers was 15th, Cora Copeland 24th, Gladys Braswell 26th, Ingrid Kirk 28th and Searsha Chambers 30th.
The Huntsville junior Eagles finished sixth on Tuesday. Arles Barksdale finished 28th. Also running were jaxson Ferguson, Justin Jatios, Jayden Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Cayden Davis, Taylor McNeer, Logan Cook, Evan Moore, Ryan Barksdale and Ethan Pitts.
Addison Moore was 29th in the junior girls race with Kaylee Fritts tied for 33rd.
The Huntsville boys won their own cross-country invitational meet last week in Mitchusson Park.
The Eagles won Class 1-4A with 53 points, followed by Green Forest (70), Blue Eye, Mo. (96), Pea Ridge (101), Prairie Grove (141), Gentry (147), Berryville (168), Eureka Springs (189) and Elkins (201).
Jacob Braswell won the boys’ division with a time of 17:27.18, while teammate Barbee was sixth in a time of 18:19.33.
Cornelison was ninth, Loenneke 19th, Martinez-Cruz 24th, Sisk 33rd and Jones 59th.
“Jacob ran very hard. He continues to push himself and it’s showing on race day,” said Huntsville coach Kaleb Houston.
“I’m proud of getting first place on our home course. We had three boys medal,” Houston said of Top-10 finishes.
Anthony Tramonte of Elkins finished seventh with a time of 18:26.88. Also running for the Elks were Andrew Combs, Gage Campbell, Halen Mixon and Zach Hoolihan.
Harrison won the Class 1-4 girls race with 52 points, just ahead of Blue Eye (55) and Pea Ridge (87). Huntsville was fifth with 122 points while Elkins had 135.
The Huntsville girls were led by Johnson in 10th place with a time of 22:43.98. Rogers finished 15th, Gladys Braswell 25th, Copeland 41st and Kirk 49th.
“Also proud of our girls,” Houston said.
“They run hard in our meets and [I’m] proud of Bobbie Johnson for medaling. The junior high teams keep improving and the future looks bright.”
The Elkins varsity girls were led by Katie Greene who finished ninth in the 5,000 meters. Others who ran were Kingslee Kestner, Jealousy Campbell, Ashley Brink, Lena Gaspar, Faith Caler, Delaynee Parsley and Florencia Araque.
In the junior boys two-mile race, Huntsville was seventh with 192 points while Elkins finished with 204.
Running for Huntsville in the junior high race were Hoskins, Jatios, Devick, Ferguson, Fritts, Davis, McNeer, Moore, Cook and Pitts.
Running for the junior Elks were Canaan Hudson, who finished 13th, Jaden Graham, Brett West, Joey Combs, Julien Shew and Andrew Skelton.
Kaylee Fritts and Moore ran in the girls’ two-mile run for Huntsville junior girls.
The Elkins junior girls finished in fifth with 122 points.
Addison Couch finished sixth with a time of 14:39.79. Others who ran for Elkins were Zoe Tramonte, Lakyn Shoffner, Tensley Pretty, Mary Mashburn, Xela Jensen and Kenna Couch.
Elkins hosted the 3A District Tuesday.
The State Cross Country Meet for all classes will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.
The Huntsville boys are the defending 4A state champions.
• • •
The Little Eagles Fun Run is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30. The run will be held at the Mitchusson Park/Airport course.
Registration at the park pavilion will begin at 4 p.m., with races starting at 4:30. Entry fee is $5.
Maps will be available at the meet.
Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age division for both boys and girls. The races will be held for kindergarten and younger students first, followed by first and second grades, third and fourth grades, then fifth and sixth grades.
The races will cover 1 mile for fifth and sixth grades, then will taper off as divisions go down.
