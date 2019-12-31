Eagles win third in Neosho, Mo.

The Huntsville Eagles traveled to Missouri last week for the 2019 Neosho Holiday Classic. The Eagles claimed the third place trophy in the Black Division.
Huntsville started their trio of matchups against Missouri schools by taking on the McDonald County Mustangs last Thursday. The Eagles scored the first 15 points of the game on the way to a 56-38 victory.
Hunter Davidson was Huntsville’s leading scorer with 17 points, followed by Hayden Dotson and Kent Mayes with 12 each. Matthew Sisk and Slayter Watkins each tallied 4 points, Kyle Garrison, Kross Easterling and Kolton Shepherd 2 apiece and Chandan Villines 1.
The Eagles next played the host Neosho Wildcats in the semifinals. The Wildcats outscored Huntsville 35-12 in the middle two quarters to claim a 63-45 decision. Mayes paced the Eagles with 11 points followed by Davidson with 9, Sisk 5, Kolton Reynolds and Wyatt Roach 4 each, Watkins, Easterling and Chandler Coleman 3 apiece, Garrison 2, and Shepherd 1.
Huntsville finished the Classic in the third-place game against the East Newton Patriots.
Mayes hit the winning basket with 20 seconds to play for a 56-54 win.
Mayes and Davidson each scored 19 points to lead the Eagles.
Dotson tallied 8 points, Sisk 5, Watkins 3, and Easterling 2.
The Eagles (10-4,1-0) step back on to the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 7, with a home 4A-1 Conference contest against the Prairie Grove Tigers (6-6, 0-1).
