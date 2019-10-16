Harrison downs Lady Eagles

Harrison downed Huntsville 3-0 in volleyball action last Thursday.
Harrison won 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13.
The Lady Goblins improved to 8-10 overall and 6-3 in the 4A Northwest Conference, while the Lady Eagles slipped to 5-17-3 and 1-8.
Dig Pink Night
Huntsville beat Eureka Springs on Dig Pink Night last Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Coach Staci Williamson said the matches Tuesday raised over $900, which will go to the Madison County Health Coalition and to a local teacher, Susan Hillyer, who is battling cancer.
The team had a total of 46 digs, according to Williamson. April Hawpe, Morgan Shackelford and Ransom Herring each had five digs.
Paige Bennett had four kills and three aces. Herring had seven kills.
Shackelford had 13 assists and four aces while Hawpe had five.
Madison Simonds had four aces.
“It was great to get our first varsity win at home for the year. The girls did a good job of playing our level and executing a new offense we have been practicing,” Williamson said.
“I have seen a big change in the character of our team lately where we have not been rattled as easily when we are down. In set two we got off to a rougher start and missed a lot of serves but the girls kept their composure and kept focusing on the next point. There were several girls who start for JV who did a great job stepping up when needed, as well.”
Huntsville won the junior varsity match 25-12 and 25-10.
Cylee Madewell and Cassie Welchel had four kills each while Kynlee Maupin had three.
Madison Simonds had 11 aces and Madison Brown-Miller had six.
The junior A team won 25-10, 20-25 and 15-7.
Hallie Howerton had four aces. Alison Foster, Elly Harriman, Emily Smith and Ashlea Cantrell had two aces each.
Alissa Pillow had two kills while Harriman had one.
Mckayla Hooper had six digs and Pillow had five.
The junior B team won 25-1, 25-16.
Rebekah Mason had one kill. Addie Cornelison went on a 21-point serving streak and had seven aces. Olivia Watson had an ace, Heather Norton had three aces, Mason had two.
