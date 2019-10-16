The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a special Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop at the Ozark Natural Science Center in Huntsville Nov. 1-3.
The weekend-long workshop has enough room for 60 women to attend and learn about wildlife, hiking, hunting and angling in The Natural State. Applications for the event are available at www.agfc.com/bow.
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman initially began in 1991 through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and was introduced to Arkansans by the AGFC soon after.
Lea White, program coordinator for BOW, said many smaller workshops have been held by nature centers and educators through the years, but this will be the first large-scale expansion of the program in Arkansas.
Participants can select from 18 class offerings, ranging from managing a backyard habitat for butterflies and songbirds to shooting and hunting deer on public land and even basic squirrel hunting dog training.
Visit http://www.agfc.com or visit the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Arkansas Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BOWArkansas for more information.
