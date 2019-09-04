Lady Eagles fall to Charleston

Huntsville (0-2) fell 3-0 at Charleston (3-0) last Thursday, losing 25-9, 25-13 and 25-13.
Kynlee Maupin and Paige Bennett led the team with four kills each. Bennett also had a service ace.
Courtney Remson led the team with 17 digs.
Coach Staci Williamson said she knew the Lady Tigers would be good.
“We knew coming into the game that Charleston would be a good team and tough to beat. They have a big returning class with nine seniors and very strong outside hitters,” she said. “We changed our rotation from our last match and our game plan going into the game was to attack their right corner.
“We had moments where we were able to execute our game plan and scored points. I am continuing to see positive things from this team each game.”
Charleston won the junior high and junior varsity matches 2-0.
Alison Foster and Ellie Harriman each had two aces for the junior high team. Anna-Claire Hudgins had 12 digs.
Huntsville played at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles will host Berryville on Thursday with seventh-grade beginning at 4 p.m.
The varsity Lady Eagles will play in the Alma Classic on Saturday, Sept. 7.
On Sept. 10, Huntsville will open 4A-1 Conference play at Prairie Grove, then visit Shiloh Christian on Sept. 12.
Huntsville will host the seventh-grade jamboree on Sept. 14.
