Harrison beats Huntsville

Harrison (4-3, 3-1) beat Huntsville (1-11-1, 0-4) 25-8, 25-14 and 25-22 last Thursday in volleyball action.
The junior varsity Lady Eagles and junior high team also fell to Harrison.
In the varsity match, Ransom Herring had six kills while Paige Bennett had four. April Hawpe and Herring had two aces each.
Kinley Bennett had 11 assists, according to coach Staci Williamson.
“Although we didn’t win, I saw improvement in our effort and resiliency on the court,” she said.
“We have been defining what we want our team to be known for regardless of what the scoreboard says. The girls came up with the word ‘resiliency’ and said that they want to be a team that perseveres and leaves everything on the court. I saw that tonight throughout the match and the scores reflect their efforts.”
The Lady Eagles did not play at full strength.
“We are a very young team this year, and especially young with losing Morgan Shackelford and Madison Cozad to injuries and sickness,” Williamson said.
“I am looking forward to getting them back and having our whole team together.”
The Lady Eagles played at Gentry on Tuesday. On Thursday, Huntsville will travel to Farmington.
Huntsville will host Gravette on Oct. 1 and Shiloh Christian on Oct. 3.
