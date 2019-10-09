The Huntsville cross country teams took part in the massive Chile Pepper Festival last Saturday in Fayetteville.
High school and junior high schools from Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas participated in the event, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Chile Pepper also drew college runners from throughout the country.
In all, nearly 7,000 runners took part. Proceeds from the run benefit high school cross country programs in the area.
“I think our kids really enjoyed watching the college races and running against some great competition,” said Huntsville coach Kaleb Houston.
Huntsville’s Jacob Braswell finished 209th overall in the El Caliente varsity boys 5,000 with a time of 17:27.40.
Also running for Huntsville were Jett Loenneke, Mark Barksdale, Alex Cornelison and Matthew Sisk.
Junior boys who ran in the two-mile race were Kyle Fritts, Taylor McNeer, Matthew Devick, Cayden Davis, Ethan Pitts and Evan Moore.
Lauren Rogers finished 213th in the girls 5,000 meters with a time of 25:21.80. Cora Copeland, Ingrid Kirk and Gladys Braswell also ran.
Addison Moore and Kaylee Fritts ran the junior girls two-mile.
Anthony Tramonte led the Elkins varsity boys with a finish of 188th. Also running were Andy Combs, Gage Campbell and Zach Hoolihan.
Junior boys participating were Canaan Hudson, Halen Mixon, Jaden Graham, Julien Shew, Joey Combs and Andrew Skelton.
Katie Greene finished in 100th place in the girls varsity run with a time of 23:35.30. Jealousy Campbell, Kingslee Kestner, Lena Gaspar, Faith Caler and Ashley Brink also ran.
Addison Couch finished 59th in the girls two-mile run with a time of 13:43.50. Also running were Lakyn Shoffner, Zoe Tramonte, Tensley Pretty, Xela Jensen, Kenna Couch and Mary Mashburn.
Huntsville ran in Mountain Home on Tuesday. This Saturday the Eagles and Lady Eagles will run in Prairie Grove. Elkins will run in Springdale.
Huntsville will host its invitational meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22, then will take part in the 4A District at Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Elkins also will take part in the district meet.
The Class 4A state meet will be on Friday, Nov. 9, in Hot Springs.
