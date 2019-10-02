Greenbrier rolls by Eagles 52-0

Greenbrier dominated on both sides of the ball Friday as the Panthers blanked Huntsville 52-0 in the 5A West Conference.
The Panthers improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league, while the Eagles slipped to 1-3 and 0-1.
Huntsville managed just 45 yards in total offense Friday, while Greenbrier put up 347. The Panthers had 23 first downs while the Eagles had three. The Eagles ran for 24 yards on 22 carries and completed 4-of-15 pass attempts for 21 yards.
Greenbrier in the first half had 17 first downs to three. The Panthers had 225 yards to 36. Huntsville managed just 15 yards on 16 carries in the first half.
Huntsville coach Matt Williams said he felt bad for the Eagle players last week.
“Nobody likes getting beat 52-0. The kids put in a lot of hard work and a lot of time,” Williams said.
“Those guys deserve everything in the world, but right now it’s just, we’re going through some growing pains ... and some injuries and everything else. I’m proud of how tough the guys are and how hard they work. They never gave up. They played hard. We’ve got to eliminate mistakes, we can’t give ball teams like that anything. We’ve got to stop penalties sand everything else.”
It also was discovered last week that former coach Randy Barnhill, who was dean of students at Huntsville High School, apparently had been sending inside information to the Elkins coaching staff before the two teams met on Sept. 20.
Barnhill is accused of giving out formations, signals and other inside information. He was escorted from the campus last week and resigned from his job.
“I think everything we went through, I think that’s over ... We’re just going to move on and do what we do,” Williams said.
“It just makes you mad. I’m a grown man, you can say what you want about me and do what you want to me, but those are kids, so they don’t deserve that.”
It didn’t take long Friday for Greenbrier to jump out to a big lead.
After the Panthers got on the board first, Huntsville’s Slayter Watkins ran for a three-yard loss. Sophomore quarterback Braden Carter threw a pass to the side that was behind the line of scrimmage. Jeremy Hardcastle recovered the fumble and a few plays later Greenbrier was ahead 14-0.
The Eagles did drive to the Panthers’ 19-yard line at one point, but the drive was stopped on fourth down. Greenbrier did not have to punt until 8:44 left in the first half.
A nonstop clock ran the second half due to the sportsmanship rule.
“I can’t ever fault their efforts. Their effort’s always there,” Williams said. “Were just going to keep doing what we do and keep working on ourselves and not worry so much about who the opponent is, just kind of work on ourselves.”
The Panthers opened the scoring with 8:13 left in the first quarter when Peyton Long ran over from 3 yards out. Cody Powell’s kick made it 7-0.
Quarterback Jackson Riddle with 6:30 left in the first tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Logan King. Powell made it 14-0. Later in the first, Trey Havens scored from 7 yards out. Powell made it 21-0 after the first period.
After a long punt return, Long scored from 18 yards out with 6:47 left in the first half. Powell’s kick made it 28-0.
With 4:30 left in the half, Luke Smith scored on a 3-yard run. Havens with 1:17 left scored from 6 yards out as the Panthers led 42-0 at intermission.
Powell kicked a 34-yard field goal with 10:40 left in the game, Noah Hogan scored on a 3-yard run in the game’s final seconds.
Watkins was taken off the field late in the game with what turned out to be a calf strain. Junior quarterback Brooks Wiggins did not play for being in the concussion protocol, an injury he suffered during the Elkins game.
“It scared him, which I understand that you feel something pop like that and it just scares you,” Williams said of the Watkins injury, which happened when he was tackled from behind on a running play.
“I’ve been there, so I know. You just hope it’s not worse than it is. He’s fine, he just has a little strain.”
Williams said Wiggins remains in the concussion protocol but could see limited action this week.
“I don’t know if we’ll have him back Friday or not. He’s in the process, so we’ll see. We could, but if we do it’ll probably be on a limited basis because he’s not going to get to practice much this week.”
The lack of depth also figured in to Friday’s game.
“We just don’t have many bodies. You can’t really give anybody any breaks ... it’s just constant guys never coming off the field,” he said.
“We’ve just got to keep building up our depth and hopefully get some other guys ready to play more and we’re working on that,” he said.
“They don’t have any better players than we do, they just have more of them,” he said of teams in the 5A West, some of which have rosters three or four times larger than the Eagles. Next season, Huntsville will move back to Class 4A.
The Eagles also are missing seniors Hunter Cornelison and Triston Woodruff to injuries. Cornelison, who transferred from Springdale where he was a starting linebacker, had major knee surgery this summer after a baseball injury. Woodruff is battling a shoulder injury. Williams said he is week to week while Cornelison likely will not play this season.
“He’s worked his hind end off trying to get ready and I know he’s disappointed,” Williams said of Cornelison. The senior was hoping to return in October, but was told by doctors he needs a full six months to recover, meaning mid-November.
“I hate it for him because he’s a senior. You hate to see a senior lose their senior season. I hate it for both of them. You just feel for them both.”
Williams said the Eagles will continue to work during the week to improve their game on Friday night.
“We just need to get better at what we do and keep working on what we do and keep playing hard,” he said. “I told them the other night, ‘I don’t care how many games we lose as long as we play hard and play with heart,’ and I think they’ve done that.”
Williams said last Friday had him feeling bad for the Eagle players, saying they ran into a “perfect storm” of things that went right for Greenbrier.
“I feel for the kids. I’ve coached for a long time and nobody likes losing, none of us like losing. Coaches, players, everybody, but I hate it more for the kids, because I want them to see that what they’re doing, what they’ve been working for is really, really good and they’ve been doing such a good job that I want them to see some kind of reward for it.
“I know it’s hard to see when you get beat 52-0, it’s hard to see that there’s a silver lining there. We want to win, that’s ultimately what we want to do,” Williams said. “These kids deserve that kind of credit for how they stuck it out and continue to be a team and continue to be together and continue to be a family.”
The Eagles on Friday will host Vilonia (2-2, 1-0) in the 5A West. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
Huntsville junior teams split games with Gentry at home last Thursday.
The Pioneers won the junior high game 30-6, but Huntsville beat Gentry 28-6 in the seventh-grade game.
