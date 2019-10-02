Cross country boys finish in second to Siloam at Berryville

The Huntsville boys cross country team finished second to Siloam Springs Saturday at the Berryville Bobcat Back 40.
Siloam won for classes 4-5A with 34 points, followed by Huntsville (39), Pea Ridge (77), Farmington (97) and Berryville (108).
For the Eagles, Jacob Braswell finished third overall with a time of 18:26.78. Jett Loenneke was sixth, Alex Cornelison ninth, Mark Barksdale 10th and Oscar Martinez-Cruz 11th. Tanner Barbee was 21st and Matthew Sisk finished 26th.
The Huntsville girls finished fourth in the varsity class 4-5A division, which was won by Harrison.
Bobbie Johnson placed 13th overall while Gladys Braswell was 22nd for the Lady Eagles. Cora Copeland was 25th, Lauren Rogers 26th and Ingrid Kirk 34th.
“Alex Cornelison really stepped up big for us,” said coach Kaleb Houston. “We got second to Siloam Springs by five points. Proud of the effort from all our teams.”
Running for the junior Eagles were Arles Barksdale, Jayden Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Jaxson Ferguson, Matthew Devick, Cayden Davis, Taylor McNeer, Ethan Pitts and Ryan Barksdale.
Kaylee Fritts ran for the junior Lady Eagles.
Chism Floyd of Kingston was eighth overall in the boys junior race in classes 1-3A. Josh Cooper finished 11th.
Faith Floyd was fifth overall for the Kingston senior girls in classes 1-3A. In the junior girls, Callie Edgmon was second, Averie Dunn finished fourth, Lila Hartness ninth and Raidon Kilbourn 42nd.
The Huntsville boys won first place last Tuesday at the University of the Ozarks Invitational in Clarksville.
The Eagles finished with 78 points to finish ahead of Vilonia (93), Fort Smith Southside (121), Ozark (164) Fort Smith Northside (167), Dardanelle (178), Waldron (184), Greenbrier (208), Quitman (218), Subiaco Academy (218), Beebe (231), Sheridan (285), Clarksville (295) and Elkins (328).
Jacob Braswell finished the 5,000-meter race in 18:19.40 to finish fourth overall. Loenneke was ninth with Barbee 18th, Martinez-Cruz 20th, Cornelison 30th, Luke Jones 42nd and Sisk 51st.
Johnson finished in seventh place for the Lady Eagles running 22:58.30. Rogers was 29th, Gladys Braswell was 31st and Copeland 32nd.
St. Paul boys in the varsity race were Justin Phillips, Alex Flemming, Stephen Gulledge and Kyuss Taylor. Junior boys who ran were Trevor Myrick and Matt Schmidt.
Nolva Cousins finished 46th for the St. Paul varsity girls. Also running were Tristen Perry, Destinee Stark and Emily Cousins. Junior girls who ran were Shiann Cook, Caydence Kimball and Isela Cousins.
Anthony Tramonte of Elkins finished in sixth place for the varsity boys. Also running were Andrew Combs, Gage Campbell, Zach Hoolihan and Caden Terry.
For the Elkins girls, Katie Greene was eighth overall while Kingslee Kestner was 13th. Jealousy Campbell was 18th with Ashley Brink 43rd.
Running for the Huntsville junior boys were Arles Barksdale, Hoskins, Kyle Fritts, Ferguson, Devick, McNeer, Justin Jatios, Evan Moore, Davis and Pitts.
Junior Lady Eagles who ran were Fritts and Addison Moore.
Running for the Elkins junior boys were Canaan Hudson, Halen Mixon, Jaden Graham, Brett West, Julien Shew, Joey Combs and Andrew Skelton.
Elkins junior girls who ran were Addison Couch, Zoe Tramonte, Lakyn Shoffner, Lena Gaspar, Tensley Pretty, Kenna Couch, Mary Mashburn and Xela Jensen.
Huntsville and Elkins will run in the annual Chile Pepper in Fayetteville on Saturday.
“We are excited about the Chile Pepper,” Houston said. “There’s going to be college runners, which the kids are excited about. We will get to see one of our former runners, Colton Edens, who runs for UAFS [University of Arkansas at Fort Smith] in the men’s college run, which is exciting. We’re very proud of the things he is doing down there.”
