Huntsville bike team takes part in first race

Huntsville’s new mountain biking team competed in its first race last Sunday at the Passion Play Trail in Eureka Springs.
This fall, the Huntsville School District developed a bike team, led by volunteer coach Eric Blocker.
The bike team is part of the Arkansas National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).
MADCO (Madison County Cyclists) is a composite team of students in the sixth-12th grades, both male and female.
Teams came to Eureka Springs from Little Rock, Bentonville, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Bentonville, Conway, Lincoln, Hot Springs, Springdale, Pea Ridge, Tulsa, Springfield, Mo., Haas Hall, Thaden School and more.
“The kids all pushed through it. They came back with a few scrapes and bruises but they literally pushed through it. I couldn’t be more proud,” Blocker said.
“Even the seventh-grade boys all placed in the middle of the pack. The first race and they’re not coming in dead last, that’s a big accomplishment. There was no quit in any of those kids. I’m super proud of them. We made a good showing. They climbed like billy goats.”
Christian Pickering finished 43rd in the junior varsity boys race. Jacob Megli was 46th. They raced nine miles in total. Pickering’s time was just over 1 hour, 12 minutes. Megli recorded a time just over 1 hour, 19 minutes.
Leah Daugherty in the eighth-grade girls division finished the two miles in just under 37 minutes for sixth place.
In seventh-grade boys, Jayden Hoskins finished 18th with a time of 34:21.28. Brayden Krizan was 27th while Levi Henderson was 29th. Ben Bertrand was 32nd.
Kirby Miller was 24th in the sixth-grade boys race.
The bike team will compete in Barling on Sept. 28 and 29.
