Huntsville hosts Maroon and White basketball games

The Huntsville Eagles and Lady Eagles basketball teams held their annual Maroon & White Spirit Night games last Saturday at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
The Eagle boys had a 30-minute window to do whatever they wanted to do. They started off with a few drills to warm up and then scrimmaged for the remaining 19 minutes of their time.
The White team downed the Maroon squad by a score of 24-19. Early on, it was a nip-and-tuck affair with a tie and two lead changes. After the two teams were tied at 8-all, the White squad pulled away for good with a 13-2 run.
“I think things went well,” said Huntsville coach Grant Myrick. “We competed against each other well.”
Hunter Davidson led the White team and all scorers in scoring with 10 points. Kross Easterling had 6 points, Chandan Villines 3, Braden Carter and Evan Morrisette 2 each, and Kyle Garrison 1.
Hayden Dotson paced the Maroon team with 9 points, followed by Matthew Sisk and Luke Eaton with 4 points each and Tucker Bradley with 2.
The Eagles will host the Siloam Springs Panthers in a AAA benefit game Thursday at approximately 7:15 p.m. The Huntsville boys open their season next Tuesday, Nov. 19, visiting the Eureka Springs Highlanders.
The Lady Eagles elected to use a 20-minute window with the last 14 being used for scrimmage action.
The White team utilized an 18-2 run at the start of the scrimmage to cruise to a 24-13 win.
“We shot well from the perimeter,” said Huntsville coach Greg McCone. “We were able to get some game action with referees and everything.”
The White squad had balanced scoring with Addisyn Routh, Madisyn Thomas and Kynlee Maupin tallying 6 points each. Hannah Born finished with 4 points and Cora Copleand with 2. The Maroon team was led by Madison Phillips with 9 points followed by Carlie Howerton with 4.
The Lady Eagles will host the Springdale Lady Bulldogs for a AAA benefit game Thursday at 6 p.m. Their regular season starts Tuesday, Nov. 19, with a road matchup against the Eureka Springs Lady Highlanders.
