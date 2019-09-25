The Huntsville golf teams warmed up for the 4A-1 District Tournament last week by winning their final home match of the year.
The Eagles beat Green Forest and Eureka Springs while the Lady Eagles topped Green Forest. The top two individual scores counted as team totals.
Curt Ferguson and Layton Bennett both recorded a 79 to lead the Eagles 158-211 over Eureka Springs.
On the girls’ side, Hattie McCollough had a 123 while Madison Phillips fired a 128 to beat Green Forest 25-262.
Coach Tyler Trumbo said his golfers are playing well at the right time.
“Curt Ferguson and Layton Bennett both shot 79s, which are both [the] best scores for 18 holes. That should give them the confidence they need going into the district tournament next Tuesday.
“The girls’ team won without number 1 player Kathryn Fancher. Madison Phillips and Hattie McCollough played good enough to beat Eureka Springs and Green Forest’s best two scores. It was a great day for the Eagles golf teams,” Trumbo said.
The district match earlier this week was held at the Harrison Country Club. The top two teams advance to the state tournament, as do the top 10 percent of individuals not on the top two teams.
The girls state tournament will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Harrison, with the boys state Oct. 7-8 at the Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs.
