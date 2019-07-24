Madison County Rodeo headed to Sky High this weekend

The 21st Annual Madison County IPRA Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at Sky High Arena in Huntsville.
Rodeo events will include bareback bronc riding, bull riding, cowgirl’s barrel racing, cowgirl’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:30 p.m. with rodeo events at 8 p.m. A grand entry will follow mutton bustin’ each night, according to Leslie Harp, a member of the Madison County Rodeo Board.
Mutton bustin’ is for children ages 6 and under. Children must sign up at Powell Feed & Milling, located 304 LaBarge Ave. in Huntsville. To enter, a child must be 6 years of age or younger and weigh 60 pounds or less. There will be 30 riders per night, with buckles awarded to the top four riders.
The annual rodeo parade is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at the Huntsville Primary and Intermediate schools. The parade will go around Polk Square then back to the schools.
Several pre-rodeo events have taken place at the arena. The 18th annual Mule Show was held Saturday, July 13, sponsored by the Huntsville Riding Club. The annual Ranch Rodeo was held last Saturday, July 20.
Festivities this week include the Dutch oven cook-off on Wednesday, along with gospel singing. This year’s Dutch oven cook-off was expanded to include an open division for food made in non-oven cookware, but cooked over charcoal.
Prizes will be awarded for main dish and dessert in Dutch oven and for one category in the open division.
The always popular Kid’s Night – featuring games and prizes – will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hot dogs and water will be available for free to the children. Each child attending Thursday can also receive a free ticket to Friday night’s rodeo action, Harp said.
This year’s rodeo is bringing back the steer saddling competition, with five teams on both Friday and Saturday nights. The three-man team that wins Friday can come back on Saturday for a chance at double-or-nothing. An entrant must be 16 years or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a release form. The cost to enter is $60 a team with a 100 percent payback. Sign-up sheets and release forms are available at Powell Feed.
Harp said the teams will have a steer loaded into a chute before it’s released. Once the steer crosses a line, the team will have to stop the animal and put a saddle on top. A team member then will ride the steer for five steps or five jumps, “whichever comes first,” Harp said.
The event takes the place of last year’s bouncy horse races.
“That’s going to be very entertaining,” Harp said of the steer saddling. “We used to do that a long, long time ago, then we got away from it for a while but we’re bringing it back. That was always really good entertainment for everybody.”
Advance tickets for Friday and Saturday nights are available at Powell Feed in Huntsville. The purchase of an advance ticket will include an entry in a drawing for a chance at a pair of $500 credits to Powell Feed & Milling.
Adult tickets are $8 in advance, while kids’ tickets are $3 in advance for those 12 years and younger. Tickets at the gate will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Parking inside the gate will be $5, with handicap parking free.
Saturday night traditionally has a bigger crowd than Friday, Harp said.
“Saturday is usually our biggest performance as far as attendance goes,” she said.
Negative coggins is required for all horses, with no trailers allowed at the top of the hill. Money collected from parking will be donated to the Huntsville First Baptist Youth Group and the Future Farmers of America at St. Paul.
The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce has held a Best Decorated Business contest, with judging scheduled for Thursday.
Stock for this year’s rodeo will be provided by Hampton Rodeo Co. in Springdale.
Besides money, rodeo event winners will receive a special hat feather jewelry from Montana Sliver Smith and a hat certificate toward a new straw hat from American Hat Co.
Harp said she hopes weather forecasts for this weekend will be good. Rain has hit the rodeo on several Friday nights in the past.
“This year – cross our fingers – the weather looks to be perfect for next weekend, so hopefully it’ll even out,” she said.
According to the National Weather Service, highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.
For more information, call 479-409-9100 or visit the Madison County IPRA Rodeo page on Facebook.
