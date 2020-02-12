Lady Eagles beat Providence, fall to Harrison in 4A-1

The Huntsville Lady Eagles (7-18, 3-6) hosted the Providence Academy Lady Patriots (16-13, 4-1) in a non-league contest last Tuesday. The Lady Eagles held Providence to 6 points in the first half and held on for a 38-34 victory at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Josie Sisk led a balanced Huntsville offense with 10 points followed by Addisyn Routh with 9, Kendra Poor 6, Tanna Wilson 5, and Paige Bennett and Kynlee Maupin 4 each. The Lady Patriots’ Juliet Morales led all scorers with 15 points.
The Lady Eagles played host to the East Division leading Harrison Lady Goblins (23-1, 9-0) for Colors Day last Friday. Harrison took charge from the middle of the first quarter on to take a 58-45 win.
It was a close game in the first three minutes of the game with 2 ties and 2 lead changes. However, it was all Lady Goblins after that as they finished the opening quarter with a 19-8 run to push their lead into double figures for good.
“I was pleased with the effort and how we played,” said Huntsville Coach Greg McCone. “We just got to cut down on the mistakes. However, I was pleased how we kept scrapping with them.”
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Sisk with 15 points followed in double figures by Wilson and Routh with 12 each. Poor finished with 3 points, Maupin 2, and Bennett 1. Kenzie Parker finished with 15 of her own to pace Harrison.
Huntsville finishes regular season play with a 4A-1 Conference home matchup against the Berryville Lady Bobcats (17-7, 6-4) Friday night. The 4A-1 Senior High District Tournament is next week at Prairie Grove’s Tiger Arena.
