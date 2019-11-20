Warren knocks Elkins from playoffs

Elkins jumped to a 13-0 lead, but Warren responded and won 34-19 Friday in the first round of the Class 4A State Playoffs in Warren.
The Elks end the football season 5-6 overall, having lost their final five games. Warren (10-1) advances to the second round where the Lumberjacks will meet 4A-4 champion Ozark.
Vincent Steppes scored all five touchdowns for Warren. His second score made the game 13-13 at the half.
Steppes scored early in the third quarter, then scored two more times in the fourth. Elkins scored in the third, but then the Lumberjacks pulled away in the final quarter.
Elkins next season will move to the 4A-1 Conference and play against Huntsville, Shiloh Christian, Gentry and others.
Most of this year’s team was from a talented junior class of 18 players, including dual threat quarterback Kain Johnson, receivers Josh Allan and Cody Drummond, running back Trevor Shumate, tight end Kale Drummond, linemen Garrett Cazer, Kelynn Daniel, Ty Frederick and others.
The Elks had just two seniors on this year’s team.
