Lady Eagles split pair of league games

The Huntsville Lady Eagles hosted a pair of 4A-1 Conference opponents last week and earned a split of the two games.
The Lady Eagles hosted the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers last Tuesday. The Lady Tigers utilized solid post play along with their usual driving guard offense to take a 37-24 win at Charles H. Berry Gymnasium.
Prairie Grove tallied the first 5 points of the contest. Huntsville countered with 4 of their own to end the opening quarter off a pair of Tanna Wilson free throws and a Josie Sisk running jumper.
The Lady Eagles took their only lead of the game at 8-7 thanks to a driving lay-up by Emily Buchanan. The Lady Tigers scored the final 5 points of the half to take a 12-8 advantage to the locker room.
Prairie Grove pushed the lead into double figures for good midway through the third period with a 12-3 run.
“We struggled offensively,” said Huntsville Coach Greg McCone.
“Their guards gave us trouble so we couldn’t even get into an offense. However, the girls played hard and we played pretty good defense for the most part.”
Sisk led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 8 points followed by Kendra Poor with 6, Wilson and Kynlee Maupin 4 each, and Buchanan 2. Olivia Kestner paced the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Trinity Dobbs had 10.
Huntsville played the Shiloh Christian Lady Saints last Friday. The Lady Eagles never trailed on the way to a 51-40 home victory.
Sisk scored the Lady Eagles first 8 points of the contest to take an early 8-3 edge. Shiloh Christian tallied 5 of the last 7 points of the quarter to pull within 2 at 10-8.
The Lady Saints evened the score at 12-all with 5:10 remaining in the first half. Huntsville struck back with an 8-1 run over the next 4 minutes to take their largest lead of the first half at 20-13.
The Lady Eagles held a 22-18 advantage at the half.
Shiloh pulled back to with 2 with 5:32 to play in the third period. Huntsville scored the next 6 points off inside play from Sisk and Buchanan.
The two teams traded points the remainder of the quarter and the Lady Eagles led 35-29.
The Lady Saints came back to within 5 points with a little over 6 minutes to play before Huntsville slowly pulled away the rest of the contest for the double digit win.
Sisk was the Lady Eagles’ leading scorer with 19 points with Wilson also in double figures with 11. Addisyn Routh had 9, Maupin 5, Paige Bennett 4, Buchanan 2 and Poor 1.
Huntsville travels to Harrison to face the Lady Goblins this Friday. The Lady Eagles follow that with a home game against the Gentry Lady Pioneers next Tuesday.
